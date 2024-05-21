Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Coronado High Graphic Design Students Showcase Children’s Books

Source: Coronado Unified School District

Coronado School of the Arts senior graphic design students Bex Siqueiros, Nadia Reyes, Jocain Howard, and V Ryan will debut their children’s books at the Digiarts EXTRAVAGANZA on Thursday, May 23 at CHS from 5-7:30pm. The public is invited to attend the event and vote on Viewers Choice awards for student projects including the children’s books, animated films, game design, and photography.

On Thursday, May 23, Coronado High School seniors in the CoSA graphic design program will debut their self authored and illustrated children’s books.

“The students each wrote and illustrated their own children’s book and we published them,” shared Digital Arts Instructor Anna Woerman. “Viewers at the event can vote for their favorite for the Viewers Choice award at the end of the night, and people can also order copies of the books,” she added.

The public can view the books, as well as other digital arts student projects, at the CHS & CoSA DIGIARTS EXTRAVAGANZA to be held at the Coronado Performing Arts Center on May 23, from 5 to 7:30 pm.

The EXTRAVAGANZA features a film and animation festival as well as a game design, photography and graphic design gallery with live voting and prizes. An artist reception will be held at 5 pm with screenings and awards 5:30-7:30pm. Tickets can be purchased at the door, $10 for adults, $5 for students, staff, military, and seniors.

Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island."

