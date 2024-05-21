Coronado High Graphic Design Students Showcase Children’s Books

Source: Coronado Unified School District

On Thursday, May 23, Coronado High School seniors in the CoSA graphic design program will debut their self authored and illustrated children’s books.

“The students each wrote and illustrated their own children’s book and we published them,” shared Digital Arts Instructor Anna Woerman. “Viewers at the event can vote for their favorite for the Viewers Choice award at the end of the night, and people can also order copies of the books,” she added.

The public can view the books, as well as other digital arts student projects, at the CHS & CoSA DIGIARTS EXTRAVAGANZA to be held at the Coronado Performing Arts Center on May 23, from 5 to 7:30 pm.

The EXTRAVAGANZA features a film and animation festival as well as a game design, photography and graphic design gallery with live voting and prizes. An artist reception will be held at 5 pm with screenings and awards 5:30-7:30pm. Tickets can be purchased at the door, $10 for adults, $5 for students, staff, military, and seniors.

