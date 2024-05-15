Wednesday, May 15, 2024
CoSA Rolls out the Red Carpet for the Digital Arts Extravaganza – May 23

2 min.
The Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) Digital Arts Conservatory will host its glammed-up awards show, the Digital Arts Extravaganza, on Thursday, May 23 at the Coronado Performing Arts Center at 650 D Avenue. This interactive show features student work in photography, graphic design, film and animation. Not only are guests treated amazing works of digital art, but they get to vote for “Viewer’s Choice” in several categories.

The live voting makes for an exciting and celebratory event, according to Anna Woerman, CoSA Digital Arts Conservatory Chair.

Graphic Design seniors’ children’s books will be shown at Extravaganza where you can vote on your favorite. (Photo: @cosadigarts)

“During the show, guests are given the chance to participate in the viewers’ choice categories, which include graphic design, games, film, and animation,” said Woerman. “These live votes are collected and tallied throughout the program, leading up to the exciting award ceremony at the end of the show. This interactive element is what truly makes the live award show a one-of-a-kind experience.”

The annual event provides a platform for students to express themselves creatively and contribute to the cultural enrichment of the community, according to Woerman.  Attendees will appreciate the diverse artwork on display while supporting student artists.

(Photo: @cosadigarts)

The best part? The event is entirely student-produced. The students created all the live voting forms, the gallery cards, and they also emcee the event.

“It’s really a cumulative end of the year show — our biggest of the year — and we are so proud of all of the student work that will be shown,” said Woerman.

The artist’s reception will open at 5:00 pm in the theatre lobby and will feature the works of photography, graphic design, and game design students. The film and animation screenings will begin promptly at 5:30pm in the main theatre and conclude at 7:30pm.

Several Coronado High School classes are involved in this show including all four strands of the Digital Arts conservatory of CoSA: Graphic Design, Game Design, Film, Animation; the CHS Digital Photography class, and the CHS Game Design class. The cost to attend is $10 for adults, and $5 for CUSD students/staff, senior citizens, and the military.

About CoSA
Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) is San Diego County’s premier public school arts conservatory, home to 200 scholar artists grades 9 through 12, who attend the nationally ranked Coronado High School. CoSA provides an intense, pre-professional arts education to students from Coronado and from all over San Diego, who are admitted after a competitive application/audition process.
Each school day CoSA offers three or more hours of instruction, pairing young artists with educators who are also industry specialists. With a curriculum designed by professional artist/educators, students are immersed in their chosen specialty in one of six conservatories: Classical and Contemporary Dance, Digital Arts (Animation, Filmmaking, Game Design, and Graphic Design), Instrumental Music, Musical Theatre & Drama, Theatre Production, Design & Management and Visual Art. CoSA is a State of California-approved Career Technical Education program.
Our award-winning student artists perform and exhibit at the Coronado Performing Arts Center on the Coronado High School campus, in either the 570 seat Main Stage or 80 seat Black Box theatre.  Coronado Performing Arts Center is also available for rent to local organizations. About twenty five percent of the CoSA budget is raised each year by the CoSA Foundation. If you would like to see the arts continue to thrive in education, please consider making a donation at www.cosafoundation.org.



