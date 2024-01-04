CoSA Invites Art Lovers to “The Box,” a Vibrant Visual Arts Exhibit – Jan. 18

The Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) Visual Arts Conservatory welcomes all to “The Box” to enjoy an exhibition of originally-designed series and bodies of artwork on Thursday, January 18 from 5 to 7 pm. The event takes place at the Black Box Gallery located at 650 D Avenue and features more than 250 works including studio work and figure drawing representing art from more than 21 students.

“I’m proud of the individuality these artists have expressed in their work,” said Karrie Jackson, Conservatory Chair. “In our current fast-paced culture, engaging in creating visual art and building intuitive awareness through the artistic process is one of those rare opportunities in which students can see results from their long-term dedication.”

Students will exhibit works in painting, drawing, and mixed-media, illustrating a range of artistic skills. The event features a display of figure drawings from the conservatory’s work with live models, and a senior showcase with student art from all four years. In addition, the event will invite guests to view a few large-scale collaboration paintings from first and second year student artists. The event is free and open to the public.

“I’m really excited to put my complete senior portfolio on display,” said Dean Richards, a CoSA senior. “I believe my art showcases a fun and whimsy style and ideas.”

Olivia McKissick, a junior, shared that she is looking forward to sharing her art with her family and friends, especially the ones she has depicted in her art.

“I have been working on a completely new body of work, and I am excited to share it,” said McKissick. “My art has been focused on appreciating different moments and people in my life, and focusing on the joy that little everyday things bring to me.”

The CoSA Visual Arts Conservatory, along with the others, is currently accepting applications for the 2024-2025 school year. Any rising ninth grade (currently in eighth grade) or high school student in San Diego County is invited to apply to CoSA; about one-half of our students are from various school districts throughout San Diego County. Interested students and their families are invited to attend the CoSA Preview Night on February 6 at 6 pm at the Coronado Performing Arts Center. See this link to start the admission process and learn about deadlines. cosasandiego.com/Students/Applications-for-2024-25

About CoSA

Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) is San Diego County’s premier public school arts conservatory, home to 200 scholar artists grades 9 through 12, who attend the nationally ranked Coronado High School. CoSA provides an intense, pre-professional arts education to students from Coronado and from all over San Diego, who are admitted after a competitive application/audition process.

Each school day CoSA offers three or more hours of instruction, pairing young artists with educators who are also industry specialists. With a curriculum designed by professional artist/educators, students are immersed in their chosen specialty in one of six conservatories: Classical and Contemporary Dance, Digital Arts (Animation, Filmmaking, Game Design, and Graphic Design), Instrumental Music, Musical Theatre & Drama, Theatre Production, Design & Management and Visual Art. CoSA is a State of California-approved Career Technical Education program.

Our award-winning student artists perform and exhibit at the Coronado Performing Arts Center on the Coronado High School campus, in either the 570 seat Main Stage or 80 seat Black Box theatre. Coronado Performing Arts Center is also available for rent to local organizations. About twenty five percent of the CoSA budget is raised each year by the CoSA Foundation. If you would like to see the arts continue to thrive in education, please consider making a donation at www.cosafoundation.org.





