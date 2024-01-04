Thursday, January 4, 2024
EducationEntertainment

CoSA Invites Art Lovers to “The Box,” a Vibrant Visual Arts Exhibit – Jan. 18

3 min.
CoSA
CoSA

The Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) Visual Arts Conservatory welcomes all to “The Box” to enjoy an exhibition of originally-designed series and bodies of artwork on Thursday, January 18 from 5 to 7 pm. The event takes place at the Black Box Gallery located at 650 D Avenue and features more than 250 works including studio work and figure drawing representing art from more than 21 students.

“I’m proud of the individuality these artists have expressed in their work,” said Karrie Jackson, Conservatory Chair. “In our current fast-paced culture, engaging in creating visual art and building intuitive awareness through the artistic process is one of those rare opportunities in which students can see results from their long-term dedication.”

Students will exhibit works in painting, drawing, and mixed-media, illustrating a range of artistic skills. The event features a display of figure drawings from the conservatory’s work with live models, and a senior showcase with student art from all four years. In addition, the event will invite guests to view a few large-scale collaboration paintings from first and second year student artists. The event is free and open to the public.

“I’m really excited to put my complete senior portfolio on display,” said Dean Richards, a CoSA senior. “I believe my art showcases a fun and whimsy style and ideas.”

Olivia McKissick, a junior, shared that she is looking forward to sharing her art with her family and friends, especially the ones she has depicted in her art.

“I have been working on a completely new body of work, and I am excited to share it,” said McKissick. “My art has been focused on appreciating different moments and people in my life, and focusing on the joy that little everyday things bring to me.”

The CoSA Visual Arts Conservatory, along with the others, is currently accepting applications for the 2024-2025 school year. Any rising ninth grade (currently in eighth grade) or high school student in San Diego County is invited to apply to CoSA; about one-half of our students are from various school districts throughout San Diego County. Interested students and their families are invited to attend the CoSA Preview Night on February 6 at 6 pm at the Coronado Performing Arts Center. See this link to start the admission process and learn about deadlines. cosasandiego.com/Students/Applications-for-2024-25

About CoSA
Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) is San Diego County’s premier public school arts conservatory, home to 200 scholar artists grades 9 through 12, who attend the nationally ranked Coronado High School. CoSA provides an intense, pre-professional arts education to students from Coronado and from all over San Diego, who are admitted after a competitive application/audition process.
Each school day CoSA offers three or more hours of instruction, pairing young artists with educators who are also industry specialists. With a curriculum designed by professional artist/educators, students are immersed in their chosen specialty in one of six conservatories: Classical and Contemporary Dance, Digital Arts (Animation, Filmmaking, Game Design, and Graphic Design), Instrumental Music, Musical Theatre & Drama, Theatre Production, Design & Management and Visual Art. CoSA is a State of California-approved Career Technical Education program.
Our award-winning student artists perform and exhibit at the Coronado Performing Arts Center on the Coronado High School campus, in either the 570 seat Main Stage or 80 seat Black Box theatre.  Coronado Performing Arts Center is also available for rent to local organizations. About twenty five percent of the CoSA budget is raised each year by the CoSA Foundation. If you would like to see the arts continue to thrive in education, please consider making a donation at www.cosafoundation.org.

 

 

 



CoSA
CoSAhttp://cosasandiego.com/

RELATED ARTICLES

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: DUI Resulting in Injury (12/23-12/29)

Entertainment

Ferry Landing Weekend Concert Series – January 2024

Community News

“The Upstanders” Screening – Jan. 18

Bridgeworthy

Bridgeworthy: Architectural Salvage Final Sale & Celebration of Its Legacy – Jan. 12-14

Education

Semester 1, Year 2 at EF Academy Pasadena has Wrapped!

Military

Avenue of Heroes: John Douglas McArthur

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Stage

“Little Women” Go Big on the Stage; CoSA’s Fall Musical Explores Adventure, Love, and Ambition – Oct. 27-Nov. 4

Education

CoSA Digital Arts Conservatory Hosts Annual Film and Animation Festival; Awards-Style Show Sets the Stage for Artistic Excellence – May 25

Entertainment

One Big City, Four Walls and “19 Stories” – May 19 & 20

Dining

Kanpai for the Arts! Saiko Sushi Hosts Sake Brewers’ Dinner; Portion of Proceeds to Benefit CoSA – May 12

Community News

Sign Up Today for CoSA’s Summer Art Intensives

Education

CoSA Visual Arts Explores “Figments of Your Imagination” at C3 Gallery

More Local News

Coronado Crime Report: DUI Resulting in Injury (12/23-12/29)

Crime

Ferry Landing Weekend Concert Series – January 2024

Entertainment

Bridgeworthy: Architectural Salvage Final Sale & Celebration of Its Legacy – Jan. 12-14

Bridgeworthy

Avenue of Heroes: John Douglas McArthur

Military

Coronado Crime Report: Burglaries & Traffic Accidents (12/16-12/22)

Crime

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 50K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES
Coronado Public Library roses

Rose Pruning Workshop – Jan. 6