CoSA Graphic Design and CHS Digital Photography Unveil “PhotoGraphics,” an Exciting New Exhibit at C3 Gallery

Graphic Design students with the Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) Digital Arts Conservatory and digital photography students from Coronado High School, in partnership with the Coronado Cultural Arts Commission, are proud to launch the new exhibit, “PhotoGraphics” at C3 Gallery. Members of the public are invited to an opening reception on Tuesday, March 12 from 5:30 to 7 pm in the Nautilus Room at the Coronado Community Center at 1845 Strand Way. The event is free and refreshments will be provided.

The C3 Gallery is located in the Coronado Community Center at 1845 Strand Way.

The exhibit will feature more than 100 works from more than 30 students, according to Anna Woerman, CoSA Digital Arts Conservatory Chair. This includes graphic designs ranging from digital paintings, advertisements, menus, posters, abstract photography and photo wood blocks.

“The students are excited to share their work with the Coronado community, outside the walls of the school,” said Woerman. “I think guests will enjoy the incredible talent and the variety of work from these students.”

The joint show—featuring both student graphic designers and student photographers—represents some of the strongest pieces from both groups. The CoSA graphic design students have been hard at work, meticulously curating and planning their individual layouts. The digital photography and graphic design elective classes are showcasing their understanding of design principles and tools, and applying them to photography and graphic arts pieces, according to Woerman.

The exhibit “PhotoGraphics” will be on display through May.

About CoSA
Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) is San Diego County’s premier public school arts conservatory, home to 200 scholar artists grades 9 through 12, who attend the nationally ranked Coronado High School. CoSA provides an intense, pre-professional arts education to students from Coronado and from all over San Diego, who are admitted after a competitive application/audition process.
Each school day CoSA offers three or more hours of instruction, pairing young artists with educators who are also industry specialists. With a curriculum designed by professional artist/educators, students are immersed in their chosen specialty in one of six conservatories: Classical and Contemporary Dance, Digital Arts (Animation, Filmmaking, Game Design, and Graphic Design), Instrumental Music, Musical Theatre & Drama, Theatre Production, Design & Management and Visual Art. CoSA is a State of California-approved Career Technical Education program.
Our award-winning student artists perform and exhibit at the Coronado Performing Arts Center on the Coronado High School campus, in either the 570 seat Main Stage or 80 seat Black Box theatre. Coronado Performing Arts Center is also available for rent to local organizations. About twenty five percent of the CoSA budget is raised each year by the CoSA Foundation. If you would like to see the arts continue to thrive in education, please consider making a donation at www.cosafoundation.org.

 

 

 

 



