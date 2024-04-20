Saturday, April 20, 2024
CUSD Preschool Registration is Open – Space is Limited, Apply Early

Photo by BBC Creative / Unsplash

Preschool applications are open! Coronado Unified School District has two preschool programs on site at Village and Silver Strand Elementary schools. The schools offer quality early childhood development curriculum based on the California Preschool Foundations and Curriculum Frameworks, with activities designed to establish academic capabilities that will serve as the foundation for a lifetime of learning.

Coronado Preschools serve part-time students ages 3-4 in either a morning (8:15-11am) or afternoon (12:05-3:05pm) option. Space is limited and applications are now open for next school year. All information can be found at coronadopreschool.com.



