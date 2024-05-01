Meet F45 Training Coronado’s New Owner – Coach Jason Durrant

F45 Training Coronado recently came under new management with Coach Jason Durrant, one of its silent partners, taking over as owner in April. Coach Jason has been a silent partner in Coronado’s F45 Training for two years while also successfully operating F45 Training Carlsbad Poinsettia and La Costa. Coach Jason took over from Coach Courtney and Andy Owen who ran the operation since 2022. With 10 years of experience in the fitness industry and a Masters degree in Nutrition and Dietetics, Coach Jason has an in-depth understanding of what it takes to run a successful training center and support the overall health and longevity of his clients. Throughout his career he has trained professional fighters, provided nutritional advice to clinical patients and fostered his entrepreneurial spirit that took him from his home in Australia to Thailand, Spain and ultimately Southern California.

“I fell in love with F45 and always wanted to open my own because for the first time, I saw people fall in love with working out who had always hated it,” said Coach Jason. “I believe the best workout is the one that you want to do, and F45 is the best in the industry at making people want to workout.”

Coach Jason is originally from Sydney, Australia, where after earning his degree, he left to work in Thailand. While in Thailand he met the two owners of the La Jolla F45, which was one of the first F45 training centers in the United States. He stayed in touch with them and after working in Thailand and then later starting a business in Madrid, Spain, the opportunity presented itself to come and manage an F45 training studio in Southern California.

I asked Coach Jason what his goals were and he shared, “My goal is to create a consistent structure in the studio and make the training center run smoothly. The studio has so much potential and I am heavily focused on growth of membership, building a community and setting achievable goals for our members. I want to build an F45 family here in Coronado.” He went on to say, “We have amazing coaches, most of our coaches started as members that had some experience in coaching or personal training and they loved the program and now are passionate about coaching others.”

F45 Coronado offers a military discount for those that are interested in joining. They also often offer weekly trials or sign up specials. Next week, May 6-12 is one opportunity where they are offering people a free week to try the gym with Wahlberg week where according to their website, “members will experience seven unique workouts created exclusively with Mark Wahlberg. Each workout will feature a new daily benchmark goal.”

Coronado has a culture of fitness nurtured by the number of local fitness centers, gyms, yoga studios and wellness centers. Recent research has proven that a critical element to longevity and health is exercise, and there is growing evidence that High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) is one of the best ways to maintain muscle strength and stability as one ages. According to the F45 Website: “F45 Training merges three leading-edge fitness training styles into one 45-minute functional training class. With each session, you’ll experience the elite, proven benefits of combining high-intensity interval training (HIIT), circuit training, and functional training in order to provide you with the results you’re looking for – all in just under an hour.”

Coach Jason also brought on a new studio manager, Sahar Jalali, a veteran in the fitness industry for over 10 years with a degree in marketing. Jason said, “Sahar is amazing, she has an impressive background in sales and marketing and is fantastic at her job. Sahar has made this transition easy and she is very focused on making our members feel part of the community.” Jalali is from the Bay Area and shared that fitness has always been her passion, it has helped her overcome both physical and mental obstacles and helped her find a community she loves.