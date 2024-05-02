Provide Feedback on Cays Park Design – May 6

This City is excited to share the Cays Park Preferred Design Option and we want to hear from you! With community and City Council feedback, the Schmidt Design Team refined the four initial park concepts into one design. This new concept envisions a larger and enclosed dog park, an active multi-use field area, a pocket park, a sunset sky deck, and nature trails throughout Cays Park.

Please join us at the Parks and Recreation Commission meeting on Monday, May 6 at 3:30 pm in the Council Chambers for the next opportunity to provide your feedback. Residents can also review the park design and share their thoughts on the project website. We appreciate your support and look forward to your engagement. If you are unable to attend in person, please provide your feedback online at www.coronado.ca.us/cayspark line or email at [email protected].

RELATED

December 5, 2023 City Council Discussion:

https://www.projectcoronado.org/cays-park





