Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Time to Win a Golf Cart: Flash Sale Today Only for CSF's Annual Opportunity Drawing!

Win a gift cart and support our students! Today only, get special Flash Sale pricing on CSF’s Opportunity Drawing for a brand new 2024 lifted golf cart. You could be the lucky winner! Call 619-437-0273 until 4pm today.

Want to support Coronado’s public schools while also getting the chance to win a brand new 2024 golf cart? Then we’ve got just the ticket for you! Coronado Schools Foundation (CSF) is thrilled to announce a flash sale on May 15, 2024 only until 4pm for their popular Opportunity Drawing Raffle, where one lucky winner will take home a 2024 Evolution D5L Maverick Lifted Golf Cart, valued at $14,650! The winner will be drawn and notified early next week.

“We look forward to this every year! It’s such a fun way to see the community support our schools,” said Michelle Gilmore, President & CEO of CSF. “We are so grateful to both Mullins Orthodontics and San Diego Golf Carts for their continued generosity to make this possible. We can’t wait to see who will be cruising Coronado in this gorgeous golf cart!”

The golf cart up for grabs, generously provided by San Diego Golf Carts and underwritten by longtime CSF supporter Dr. Joe Mullins of Mullins Orthodontics, is a red, street legal 4-passenger forward facing model with two-tone seats, LED running, brake and turn signal lights, a 48 Volt 6.3KW motor with a 4-hour charge time and Li-ion charger, 9” touchscreen, Bluetooth connectivity, backup camera, top mount sound bar and more!

“We love partnering with CSF and what could be more fun than being the golf cart sponsor?” said Dr. Joe Mullins. “Last year was the biggest year ever for golf cart ticket sales but my team and I are going to make sure we beat the record!”

Tickets are now on sale, and all proceeds go directly to support STEM and Arts programs at all four Coronado public schools. Tickets are normally 1 for $25, 5 for $100, 15 or $250, or 35 for $500 but today only, take advantage of the Flash Sale pricing of 3 tickets for $50, 7 tickets for $100, 20 tickets for $250 or 45 tickets for $500. Don’t miss the chance to get this special pricing!

More information can be found at csfkids.org/golfcart.

About Coronado Schools Foundation
The Coronado School’s Foundation is a community driven fundraising organization, which supplements state funding for two pathways in the public schools of Coronado Unified School District: STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, & Math) and Arts. Since its’ founding in 1982, CSF has provided a means for parents, community members and local businesses to invest in superior public education for their children in the Coronado Unified School District. Since that time, CSF has grown into a million-dollar commitment to maintain rigorous academics and a breadth of educational experiences from kindergarten through high school. Funds raised by CSF pay for teachers and other educators whose positions the state of California does not fund or require but our parents and educators consider necessary for a quality education. Learn more at csfkids.org.

 



Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

