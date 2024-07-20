Sunday, July 21, 2024
Coronado Democratic Club Endorses Area Candidates

At the June 17 Coronado Democratic Club General Meeting, area candidates running for their seat had an opportunity to speak (or a surrogate spoke on their behalf). Registered Club members voted unanimously to endorse several incumbents:

  • Representative Scott Peters, Member of Congress
  • Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer, San Diego County Supervisor
  • Trustee Kris Galicia Brown, Southwestern College Board of Trustees

The next general meeting of the Coronado Democratic Club will be held on August 17, 2024 at 10:30 am in the Winn Room, Coronado Public Library. Members of the public are invited to attend. The program will include non-partisan discussion of the propositions on the November ballot.

Check the website for program details at coronadodemocrats.com.

* An endorsement by the Coronado Democratic Club shall not be construed as an endorsement by the San Diego County Democratic Party (SDCDP) or the State Democratic Party.

 

 



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

