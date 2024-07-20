Coronado Democratic Club Endorses Area Candidates

At the June 17 Coronado Democratic Club General Meeting, area candidates running for their seat had an opportunity to speak (or a surrogate spoke on their behalf). Registered Club members voted unanimously to endorse several incumbents:
- Representative Scott Peters, Member of Congress
- Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer, San Diego County Supervisor
- Trustee Kris Galicia Brown, Southwestern College Board of Trustees
The next general meeting of the Coronado Democratic Club will be held on August 17, 2024 at 10:30 am in the Winn Room, Coronado Public Library. Members of the public are invited to attend. The program will include non-partisan discussion of the propositions on the November ballot.
Check the website for program details at coronadodemocrats.com.
* An endorsement by the Coronado Democratic Club shall not be construed as an endorsement by the San Diego County Democratic Party (SDCDP) or the State Democratic Party.