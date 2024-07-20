Coronado Democratic Club Endorses Area Candidates

At the June 17 Coronado Democratic Club General Meeting, area candidates running for their seat had an opportunity to speak (or a surrogate spoke on their behalf). Registered Club members voted unanimously to endorse several incumbents:

Representative Scott Peters, Member of Congress

Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer, San Diego County Supervisor

Trustee Kris Galicia Brown, Southwestern College Board of Trustees

The next general meeting of the Coronado Democratic Club will be held on August 17, 2024 at 10:30 am in the Winn Room, Coronado Public Library. Members of the public are invited to attend. The program will include non-partisan discussion of the propositions on the November ballot.

Check the website for program details at coronadodemocrats.com.

* An endorsement by the Coronado Democratic Club shall not be construed as an endorsement by the San Diego County Democratic Party (SDCDP) or the State Democratic Party.





