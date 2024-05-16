CoSA Students Nominated for the Broadway San Diego Awards and a Chance to Compete Nationally

Curtains have closed on the class of 2024’s final Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) performance, but two lucky actors were nominated for their impressive performances in their spring musical “Pippin.” The Broadway San Diego High School Musical Theatre Awards selected Randy Castillo and Quinlan King as two of the twenty nominees in their competition. This year, 26 San Diego County Unified High Schools participated.

To qualify in the Best Actor or Best Actress category, a student must be in an approved musical and role that’s determined by The Jimmy Awards regulations. Castillo and King both qualified after judges attended their shows and analyzed their character’s performance.

Randy Castillo was nominated for his role in “Pippin” as “Leading Player.” He adds, “This is not my first time being nominated. I was nominated last year! I felt very excited to be coming back to the Broadway San Diego Awards but also very shocked that I was picked again this year with the increased amount of schools that were eligible to be in the Awards.” Quinn King was nominated for his role in “Pippin” as “Pippin.” He adds, “This is one of my favorite roles I’ve ever played and it was such a great show to be in. This is the first time I applied and first time I’ve been in the Top 20 [for the San Diego Broadway Awards], so I was pretty excited to be a part of this fantastic group of talented artists that I get to create phenomenal art with.” Leading up to the awards, nominees will participate in a week-long intensive training program from May 20 to 25. This program includes coaching sessions and workshops with local theater professionals. As a returning nominee, Castillo knows the ropes. “In the rehearsal process we will be learning the music and choreography for two medleys that will be our opening and closing number in the show. We will also be working with the music directors and director to work on the acting and vocals of the two solo songs that we will perform in the show.” First timer King says, “I’m excited to create this experience with the other finalists.”

After high school, both plan on continuing their career in the dramatic arts. Castillo will be pursuing his Bachelor’s of Music in Musical Theatre at Baldwin Wallace University beginning in the fall, while King is attending Shenandoah University for a BFA in musical theatre. King says, “They have a 3% acceptance rate for theatre and I am one of 19 people accepted in that program out of the thousands that applied!”

But, for now, the pair is excited to represent CoSA at the awards ceremony, which will take place at the Historic Balboa Theatre on Sunday, May 26. Winners for Best Musical and the Best Actor/Actress performances will be held. Afterwards, the winning Best Actor and Best Actress will travel to New York City to perform on a Broadway stage in the national finals, The Jimmy Awards, on Monday, June 24.

Those interested in supporting these CoSA students can find tickets for $20 on Ticketmaster. Good luck to these talented students!





