Extensive and Exciting “PhotoGraphics” Exhibit Premieres at C3 Gallery

Maria Laguna
This spring, two digital arts entities have partnered up with the Coronado Cultural Arts Commission to create an extensive body of work that was unveiled on March 12. The Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) graphic design students and Coronado High School (CHS) Digital Photography elective class debuted the “PhotoGraphics” exhibit at C3 Gallery. Guests gathered in the evening for the opening reception, which was held in the Nautilus Room.
The exhibit looks to be a sort of continuation of last year’s “Figments of Your Imagination” exhibit showcasing CoSA’s Visual Arts student work. Connecting student artists work with the greater local community is a way to increase community involvement and engagement with the talents in CoSA.
With over a hundred pieces of work by over thirty students, each piece has its own unique flair. Artwork at the event ranged from digital paintings, menu designs, posters, photography, and printed wood blocks.
The photography students exhibited trained technical skills with their abstract pictures. Photography has been a popular elective class at CHS. Students get the chance to learn on professional cameras and understand the artistry and effort it takes to get the prized picture.
The CoSA Graphic Design conservatory showcased a myriad of different works from students, but seniors specifically were able to share all of their years’ of work.
CoSA Senior Bex Siqueiros is part of the graphic design conservatory and made wood blocks and a panel of printed digital art made for CoSA and in her personal time. She shared, “I like this exhibit because it’s not a part of the school and is completely a part of the city. This is something the city decided to do for us to promote our art and I think that’s pretty cool.”
Teachers, like department head Amanda Woreman, parents and students admired the work during the reception. Although freshman Andrew Nannoff came to get footage for the Islander Insider school broadcast, he left with a greater appreciation for the arts. Nannoff commented, “I liked how all the students’ art is shown to the community and everyone can come together to admire different pieces of art. I gained more knowledge about art and I think the photography is the best because it’s all very different and unique.”
For those interested in catching the exhibit, it will be on display for free through May 2024 at the C3 Gallery (Coronado Community Center) at 1845 Strand Way. It’s worth your time to peruse the creativity of the student artists.



