CoSA’s “Pippin” Revels in Eccentric Humor and Dance – Final Weekend May 3 & 4

The Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) spring musical Pippin had a magical opening weekend. The show premiered on Friday, April 26, with additional shows on April 27 and 28.

When the curtains rise, audience members are transported into a wildly-dressed circus full of music. Each ensemble member dons mis-matched stockings, corsets, and vibrant clown makeup. The musical follows a peculiar performance troupe, led by the Leading Player (played by Randy Castillo, ’24), to tell the story of Pippin (played by Quinn King, ’24), a young prince on his search for meaning and significance under the watch of his father, King Charlemagne (played by Curren Aldrich, ’24). The frame narration allows viewers to explore the mysterious layers of character development occurring as well as for comedic fourth wall breaks with actors ushering for audience interaction. The show is overflowing with large ensemble numbers, featuring signature Bob Fosse dancing styles.

CoSA’s Musical Theatre and Drama department and CoSA’s Technical Theatre have been preparing for this show since February. The cast list was revealed in mid-February, which included a special addition — Amelia, the eight-year-old daughter of Coronado High engineering teacher Abbie Hartge, who went through an audition process and, ultimately, was given the role of Theo, Catherine’s child.

Isabella Pruter, ’24, plays Catherine and is a part of the ensemble. She shared, “My favorite part about playing Catherine is singing her songs. Another part that I love about playing Catherine is that I get to interact with my ‘child’ backstage, Amelia. I think she’s the best cast member in our whole cast — everyone loves her. She has a heart of gold and her voice is incredible.”

Isabella Pruter takes a bow.

The show is enjoyable for all ages with its humor, songs, and lively energy. Pruter adds, “People should come see Pippin because it’s not only a really fun show, but it’ll also move you and you’ll have a great time watching it with family and friends while seeing some really talented students put on something that means a lot to them. It’s honestly really emotional that this is my last CoSA performance but also I’m really grateful that it got to be this one and I got to play such a fun role.”

Audience on opening night, April 26.

Tickets are available on the CoSA Eventbrite page and at the door for those interested in catching the last two shows of Pippin on Friday, May 3 at 7pm and Saturday, May 4 at 7pm.

Maria Laguna is student at Coronado High School and has lived in San Diego her whole life. She is an officer to numerous clubs on campus, including: Feminist Club, Creative Writing Club, and Activism Book Club. Maria is also very involved with community service. Her passions include fashion, reading, writing, and travel. She shows her love of literature by being a Coronado Public Library volunteer in her free time and working on her own novella. She has always loved doing activities that let her express herself creatively. Maria plans to study fashion and writing after graduating from Coronado High in 2024. Have a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

