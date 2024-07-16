Come to the Coronado Community Center to “meet” your favorite stars of stage and screen, August 12-16, with the Broadway Meets Coronado! Juggernauts Camp. You may ask, what is a juggernaut? In the context of our camp, a juggernaut is a force of nature that rivals all others in the field of musical theatre.

If your child is a musical theatre aficionado, this is their opportunity to learn the music and dance moves from favorites like “Singin’ in the Rain,” “Guys and Dolls,” and “Wicked.”

Brought to Coronado by the Coronado Junior Arts League (CJAL), this camp will explore history’s most exciting and influential musicals. Campers will sing and dance to iconic numbers, recreate famous scenes, and delve into the magic of musical theatre. Each day will be packed with fun activities, including acting and music workshops, choreography sessions, and interactive games. Campers will perform in a mini-Broadway medley highlighting juggernauts from Broadway’s golden age to today.

This camp is open to seven to 16-year-olds who have a love of theater. If your child is excited to perform on a stage during the 2024/25 school year, have them attend the Juggernauts Camp Monday through Friday 10 am-2 pm. Join us for a tour through the world of musicals, perfect for all aspiring performers! For details on this, call 619-522-7342 or visit online at coronado.ca.us/register.





