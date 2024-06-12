Coronado Playhouse Presents “Nine,” A Musical Mediation on Passion and Memory – June 21-July 14

Nine , the iconic musical adaptation of Federico Fellini’s classic film 8½, has captivated audiences worldwide with its timeless tale of love, creativity, and self-discovery. Although rarely produced due to its sheer scale, the musical has left an indelible mark on the world of theater, transcending generations with its unforgettable score. Coronado Playhouse is thrilled to introduce audiences to this timeless exploration of the sacrifices we make in the name of love and art in a production directed by Blake McCarty, the award-winning Executive Artistic Director of Blindspot Collective who directing Company and co-wrote Underground in our 2023 season.

Originally premiering on Broadway in 1982, Nine stunned audiences with its innovative storytelling and lush melodies by composer Maury Yeston. Arthur Kopit’s adaptation of Fellini’s masterpiece immerses theatergoers in the complex world of Guido Contini, a renowned Italian filmmaker grappling with the pressures of fame, the complexities of love, and the search for artistic inspiration. Since its debut, Nine has earned 7 Tony Awards including Best Musical while showcasing the talents of performers like Chita Rivera, Eartha Kitt, Antonio Banderas, Jane Krakowski, John Stamos, and Laura Benanti.

The Coronado Playhouse production will feature a live band under the musical direction of Richard Dueñez Morrison and a cast of 20 local performers with choreography by Chelsea Zeffiro. Through Guido’s introspective journey, audiences will be invited to explore the depths of the human psyche, confronting themes of identity, passion, and the pursuit of artistic excellence. Nine reminds us that true fulfillment comes not from external validation but from the courage to confront our inner demons and embrace our authentic selves.

“I remember seeing the Broadway revival as a young artist and falling in love with the show’s exquisite music,” notes director Blake McCarty, “but as I grow older, I find myself drawn to its complex characters and the timeless exploration of the ways in which our interpersonal relationships shape our art and our identity.” In an age where the pressures of fame and success are ever-present, Nine serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of staying true to oneself and one’s art, and finding solace in the relationships that matter most. Whether experiencing it for the first time or returning to its familiar embrace, audiences are sure to be transported by this meditation on love, redemption, and the resiliency of the human spirit.

June 21 – July 14, 2024

No Performance on Thursday, July 4

Thursday-Saturday @ 8pm and Saturday-Sunday @ 2pm

All performances held at Coronado Playhouse

1835 Strand Way, Coronado

For more information contact the box office at 619-435-4856 or email [email protected].





