CoSA’s Pippin Invites Audience on a Magical Carnival Ride of Mystery, Dance and Fun – Apr. 26-May 4

The Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) Musical Theatre and Drama Conservatory brings “Pippin” to the stage April 26-May 4. The musical, featuring the dance style of Bob Fosse, comes alive with fun carnival costumes, spectacular scenery and the story of a young prince on a journey of self-discovery. Tickets are on sale at this link or visit CoSASanDiego.com.

“’Pippin’ is a great musical for an ensemble, so much dancing,” said Barbara Wolf, Department Chair for Musical Theatre and Drama. “There are lots of really great group numbers. Guests will enjoy the Bob Fosse-inspired choreography. His dances are so specific and detailed. The hips, the feet, the hats and canes!”

“Pippin” is a 1972 musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Roger O. Hirson. As of January 2024, the original run of “Pippin” is the 37th longest-running Broadway show.

The show will take the stage on Friday, April 26 at 7pm, Saturday, April 27 at 7pm, Sunday, April 28 at 2pm, Friday, May 3 at 7pm and Saturday, May 4 at 7pm.

Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) is San Diego County’s premier public school arts conservatory, home to 200 scholar artists grades 9 through 12, who attend the nationally ranked Coronado High School. CoSA provides an intense, pre-professional arts education to students from Coronado and from all over San Diego, who are admitted after a competitive application/audition process.

Each school day CoSA offers three or more hours of instruction, pairing young artists with educators who are also industry specialists. With a curriculum designed by professional artist/educators, students are immersed in their chosen specialty in one of six conservatories: Classical and Contemporary Dance, Digital Arts (Animation, Filmmaking, Game Design, and Graphic Design), Instrumental Music, Musical Theatre & Drama, Theatre Production, Design & Management and Visual Art. CoSA is a State of California-approved Career Technical Education program.

Our award-winning student artists perform and exhibit at the Coronado Performing Arts Center on the Coronado High School campus, in either the 570 seat Main Stage or 80 seat Black Box theatre. Coronado Performing Arts Center is also available for rent to local organizations. About twenty five percent of the CoSA budget is raised each year by the CoSA Foundation. If you would like to see the arts continue to thrive in education, please consider making a donation at www.cosafoundation.org.





