Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Get Ready for Adventure: CoSA Digital Arts Conservatory Takes Guests to Faraway Lands at Digital Arts Expo – Feb. 22

Christine Van Tuyl
The Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) Digital Arts Conservatory will whisk visitors away on an exciting adventure at “Explore with Us,” a Digital Arts Expo on Thursday, February 22. It’s all happening at the Black Box Theatre at 650 D Avenue from 6 to 8pm.

The event will use the creative power of art to fuel a trip around the world, according to Anna Woerman, CoSA Digital Arts Conservatory Chair.

“We wanted to celebrate different countries and allow students to explore the process of creating works within these cultures,” said Woerman.

Visitors will receive a playbill/passport which they will take to each booth, getting their passport stamped as they explore. Each strand of the Digital Arts (Graphic Design, Film, Animation, and Game Design) will have their own booth themes from a different country. The countries represented include Japan, India, Mexico, and the United States.

The expo show, unlike the conservatory’s other events, is known for being hands on and interactive. The show is also entirely student-produced, with students in charge of all marketing and production. They created all the posters, built the physical sets for each booth, developed commercials and a collaborative reel of work that will be shown at the expo.

“Students are excited to demonstrate their craft, answer questions about their projects and allow visitors a unique hands-on experience,” said Woerman.

Tickets for the event can be purchased here. They are $10 for adults, and $5 for students, military and staff.

About CoSA
Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) is San Diego County’s premier public school arts conservatory, home to 200 scholar artists grades 9 through 12, who attend the nationally ranked Coronado High School. CoSA provides an intense, pre-professional arts education to students from Coronado and from all over San Diego, who are admitted after a competitive application/audition process.
Each school day CoSA offers three or more hours of instruction, pairing young artists with educators who are also industry specialists. With a curriculum designed by professional artist/educators, students are immersed in their chosen specialty in one of six conservatories: Classical and Contemporary Dance, Digital Arts (Animation, Filmmaking, Game Design, and Graphic Design), Instrumental Music, Musical Theatre & Drama, Theatre Production, Design & Management and Visual Art. CoSA is a State of California-approved Career Technical Education program.
Our award-winning student artists perform and exhibit at the Coronado Performing Arts Center on the Coronado High School campus, in either the 570 seat Main Stage or 80 seat Black Box theatre. Coronado Performing Arts Center is also available for rent to local organizations. About twenty five percent of the CoSA budget is raised each year by the CoSA Foundation. If you would like to see the arts continue to thrive in education, please consider making a donation at www.cosafoundation.org.



