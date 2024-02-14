Get Ready for Adventure: CoSA Digital Arts Conservatory Takes Guests to Faraway Lands at Digital Arts Expo – Feb. 22

The Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) Digital Arts Conservatory will whisk visitors away on an exciting adventure at “Explore with Us,” a Digital Arts Expo on Thursday, February 22. It’s all happening at the Black Box Theatre at 650 D Avenue from 6 to 8pm.
The event will use the creative power of art to fuel a trip around the world, according to Anna Woerman, CoSA Digital Arts Conservatory Chair.
“We wanted to celebrate different countries and allow students to explore the process of creating works within these cultures,” said Woerman.
Visitors will receive a playbill/passport which they will take to each booth, getting their passport stamped as they explore. Each strand of the Digital Arts (Graphic Design, Film, Animation, and Game Design) will have their own booth themes from a different country. The countries represented include Japan, India, Mexico, and the United States.
The expo show, unlike the conservatory’s other events, is known for being hands on and interactive. The show is also entirely student-produced, with students in charge of all marketing and production. They created all the posters, built the physical sets for each booth, developed commercials and a collaborative reel of work that will be shown at the expo.
“Students are excited to demonstrate their craft, answer questions about their projects and allow visitors a unique hands-on experience,” said Woerman.
Tickets for the event can be purchased here. They are $10 for adults, and $5 for students, military and staff.