Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) Welcomes Prospective New Students and Families at CoSA Preview Night – Feb. 6

The Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA), San Diego County’s premier public school arts conservatory, welcomes prospective CoSA students and families to CoSA Preview Night. The event takes place on Tuesday, February 6 at 6 pm at the Coronado Performing Arts Center at 650 D Avenue. The preview night is open to all San Diego students who will be in grades 9-12 for the 2024-2025 school year. In addition, students can begin the audition process by visiting CoSASanDiego.com.

“CoSA Preview Night is the best way to learn more about the school, the audition and application process, and get some great information about the conservatory you’re interested in,” said Shane Schmeichel, Director of Special Projects for CUSD. “Prospective students and families will hear from conservatory chairs and current students in each program, as well as answer questions they might have about the programs and processes.”

CoSA is home to more than 175 scholar artists grades 9 through 12. CoSA provides an intensive, pre-professional arts education to students from Coronado and from all over San Diego, who are admitted after an application and audition process. The purpose of the audition process is to build relationships with future teachers and to confirm that the student is passionate and dedicated to the art form so that the student is not overwhelmed once classes have started.

CoSA Conservatory of Classical and Contemporary Dance.
CoSA Digital Arts
CoSA Visual Arts
CoSA Instrumental Music
CoSA Theatre Production, Design and Management
CoSA Musical Theatre and Drama

The school is dedicated to nurturing students who are prepared to take on the challenge of becoming the next generation of young artists and critical thinkers.

All CoSA students attend Coronado High School, most of whom spend the first three periods of block scheduling in academic courses, then attend CoSA classes for two and a half hours for arts instruction. With a curriculum designed by professional artists and educators, students are immersed in their chosen specialty in one of six conservatories: Classical and Contemporary Dance, Digital Arts (Animation, Filmmaking, Game Design, and Graphic Design), Instrumental Music, Musical Theatre & Drama, Theatre Production, Design & Management and Visual Art.

“With a growing CoSA student base coupled with a newly-renovated performing arts center, Coronado is poised to bring the next generation of young artists and critical thinkers to the fold of an already-supportive arts community,” said Meagan McKissick, CoSA Foundation Board President. “We hope to share this joy and love of the arts with all who live in Coronado and beyond. It’s contagious!”

About CoSA
Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) is San Diego County’s premier public school arts conservatory, home to 200 scholar artists grades 9 through 12, who attend the nationally ranked Coronado High School. CoSA provides an intense, pre-professional arts education to students from Coronado and from all over San Diego, who are admitted after a competitive application/audition process.
Each school day CoSA offers three or more hours of instruction, pairing young artists with educators who are also industry specialists. With a curriculum designed by professional artist/educators, students are immersed in their chosen specialty in one of six conservatories: Classical and Contemporary Dance, Digital Arts (Animation, Filmmaking, Game Design, and Graphic Design), Instrumental Music, Musical Theatre & Drama, Theatre Production, Design & Management and Visual Art. CoSA is a State of California-approved Career Technical Education program.
Our award-winning student artists perform and exhibit at the Coronado Performing Arts Center on the Coronado High School campus, in either the 570 seat Main Stage or 80 seat Black Box theatre. Coronado Performing Arts Center is also available for rent to local organizations. About twenty five percent of the CoSA budget is raised each year by the CoSA Foundation. If you would like to see the arts continue to thrive in education, please consider making a donation at www.cosafoundation.org

 

 

 



