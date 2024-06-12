2024 Friends of the Coronado Library CHS Scholarship Award Winners

Every year The Friends of the Coronado Public Library sponsors four scholarships for graduating high school seniors. On Monday, June 10, they announced and celebrated the graduating seniors in the class of 2024.

WILF & RUTH SEAMAN SCHOLARSHIP AWARDED TO:

GABRIEL LANGEVIN, CORONADO HIGH SCHOOL

In Honor of Wilf Seaman, the former principal of Coronado High School, and Ruth Seaman, a dedicated kindergarten teacher and library volunteer.

Wilf Seaman served as the principal of Coronado High School from the 1950s to the 1960s. Additionally, he held the positions of founder and Past President of the Friends of the Coronado Public Library, establishing himself as a cherished volunteer over numerous years. Ruth Seaman contributed as a kindergarten teacher within the Coronado School district, managed a preschool, and dedicated many years as a volunteer for the Friends of the Coronado Public Library.

It was on one of Gabriel Langevin’s and his family’s weekly trips to our Library that he discovered the Summer Reading Program, becoming a volunteer for SRP for three summers, only stopping to become a library page. Gabriel even organized a book drive in support of the Friends annual book fair. Gabriel is looking to attend Rochester Institute of Technology this fall majoring in math and statistics. We give him a high probability of success in becoming a statistician.

Best memory at the Coronado Library: “Doing the summer internship for summer reading alongside my sister Roxanne and one of our friends is my most fun memory. Roxanne, is a CHS sophomore might follow in my shoes and be here when it’s her turn to graduate. “Who knows,” says Gabriel and smiles.

THE SUSAN STARK SCHOLARSHIP AWARDED TO:

OLIVIA CHAVEZ, CORONADO HIGH SCHOOL

In commemoration of Susan Stark, a passionate reader, world traveler, and volunteer at the Second Hand Prose bookstore.

Susan Stark dedicated her time as a volunteer at the Second Hand Prose bookstore, operated by the Friends of the Coronado Public Library, from 2008 until her passing in September 2015. A graduate of Coronado High School, Susan was deeply committed to her family, possessed a passion for reading, and indulged in exploring various parts of the world.

Olivia Chavez has been a dedicated and effective volunteer sacrificing her Saturdays to provide over 100 hours working for FOL’s Second Hand Prose bookstore. Her love of our library has led her to now work as an administrative intern with Library staff. And, always looking to share her love of libraries, Olivia even recruited members from her club, the Surf Rider Foundation, to take part in this year’s Book Fair this past April. Miss Chavez will be attending the University of Edinburgh in the fall majoring in economics and management, with a long-term goal of serving in the military or government as an intelligence analyst.

Best memory at the Coronado Library: “My first ever job interview I had was for my dream position at the library. The team was incredibly welcoming, and their support helped me navigate the complexities of my role with confidence. My favorite author is by far Jane Austen. Her classical novels are surprisingly relatable even in today’s world.

Note: There are 131 related titles, with 20 of them translated into Spanish at the Coronado Library.

JIM AND BETTE SHERMAN FINE ARTS SCHOLARSHIP: COSA

AWARDED TO: JUNIPER CLARK, CORONADO HIGH SCHOOL

This award recognizes Bette and Jim Sherman, residents who support art education for children in Coronado.

Bette and Jim Sherman, esteemed residents of Coronado, have made a lasting impact on the community. Bette, a dedicated artist, has extended her passion for art to local children by generously sponsoring art lessons at the Library through the Second Saturday Art Classes program.

Juniper Clark fully demonstrates the love for and commitment to the arts that Bette and Jim Sherman seek to recognize with this award. Juniper has been tenacious in developing her artistic skills as a student at CoSA and is moving forward with her love and talents for the arts, planning to attend San Jose State in the fall focusing on animation and illustration with a career goal of becoming a professional storyboard artist and character animator. Miss Clark has also been an engaged advocate for our Library and library programs serving our Coronado LGTBQ+ community, speaking at public events and organizing fellow students to actively participate in support of our Library.

Best memory at the Coronado Library: “Olivia, my best friend, works here. Watching her work, while I browsed through the library, was always a joy. Its on one of those walks I found my favorite book “Tiger, Tiger” by Margaux Fragoso. It’s a haunting read that changed my perspective, enhancing my empathy for people enduring internal struggles.”

JIM AND BETTE SHERMAN FINE ARTS SCHOLARSHIP: FINE ARTS

AWARDED TO: EMI HITSON, CORONADO HIGH SCHOOL

Already as a student at COSA, Emi Hitson is an accomplished Muralist, with her works adoring the Centro Cultural de la Raza in Balboa Park both at the entrance to the cultural photography exhibit and at their Tiendita shop. While Miss Hitson can be found most days studying at our Library, Her favorite Library days have been participating in the Emerald Keepers Chalk Walk events. Miss Hitson looks to continue pursuing her talent for the arts next fall in college, working to build a career merging her love for art with her love for animals.

Best memory at the Coronado Library: “The Emerald Keeper Chalk Walk is the highlight of the school year. We spend the entire day here, with all the children joining in. It’s my absolute favorite time at the library.

Note: The Third Annual Chalk Walk took place on Wednesday, June 29 at the Coronado Public Library, organized by the Coronado Public Library, the Emerald Keepers, and the Coronado Cultural Arts Commission.





