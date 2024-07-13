Saturday, July 13, 2024
EducationPeople

Meet Village Elementary’s New Assistant Principal Julia Braga

2 min.
Christine Van Tuyl
Christine Van Tuyl
Julia Braga, longtime Coronado resident and mother of three, was recently named the new assistant principal at Village Elementary. Braga previously worked at CUSD as English Language Arts and Development Teacher on Special Assignment.

It’s “a dream come” true for Julia Braga, who was recently named the new assistant principal at Village Elementary. She says she’s been working towards the role for the last 20 years and can’t wait to get started.

“For me, working with kids is an honor, and I don’t take that responsibility lightly,” she said.

Braga, who has three children attending schools in the district, says she’s always enjoyed working with children. But when she had the opportunity to work at a preschool during college, it cemented her decision to get her teaching credentials.

“I was just like, this is it,” said Braga. “This is the best feeling in the world.”

Braga attended Coronado Middle School and Coronado High School, graduating in 2000, then attended University of California, Los Angeles where she minored in developmental adolescent psychology. In 2008, she got her teaching credentials at University of San Diego, and secured a job teaching sixth grade at an elementary school in Chula Vista.

She knew she was on the right path.

“I like that kids are who they are, and they don’t hide it from you,” she said. “There’s a sweetness and kindness to children, and as an adult, I feel this tremendous responsibility to be my best self with them.”

Later, Braga ran her own tutoring business, and even taught English as a second language in Brazil. She also worked as a substitute teacher in Coronado.

In 2016, she got a job at Coronado Unified as English Language Arts and Development Teacher on Special Assignment. Her responsibilities included making sure the district provided the right services to English learners. This included everything from testing and services to connecting with parents and supporting teachers as they taught English Language Arts.

“So whether that was reading in kindergarten or something as high up as senior year, I needed to make sure the programs were running efficiently and effectively, and the kids were learning because their teachers have what they need,” said Braga.

Meanwhile, she pursued her Masters in Education at University of San Diego, and topped off her schooling with a credential in education administration at National University.

In her previous role at CUSD, she says she worked mostly “behind the scenes.” This included helping write grants, getting several approved by the Department of Defense. But she says she’s most proud of her work with the teachers and students.

“I feel like our whole community is so lucky to have such dedicated staff members,” said Braga. “And I’m proud of the students. I see them every day and they are so willing to fight for themselves and ask questions.”

Braga plans on bringing her critical thinking skills and empathic spirit to her new role at Village Elementary, forging new relationships with staff members and families. She says she has a deep connection to the school; not only did her children attend Village, but she herself has been working with teachers and staff there since 2016.

It’s a journey she’s ready to continue on a more personal level.

“I believe that every child is unique in their growth, and I’m super excited to be a part of that,” said Braga.

Earlier this week, CUSD sent out an announcement outlining key administrative changes for the 2024-2025 school year. That announcement can be read here.

 

 

 



Christine Van Tuyl
Christine Van Tuylhttp://islandgirlblog.com/
Christine was born and raised in Texas, but moved to Coronado with her family as a teen in 1993. Although initially horrified by surfers, flannels and skateboards, she ultimately grew to love all things So-Cal. A graduate of UCSD, Christine got her first writing job on the KUSI ten o’clock news while simultaneously juggling a reporter position at the San Diego Community News Group. She worked as a public relations professional, a book editor, real estate professional, and a freelance writer before eventually succumbing to motherhood in 2008.A decade later, Christine resurfaced to start the Island Girl Blog, a Coronado lifestyle blog. In addition, she writes a monthly page for Crown City Magazine. Christine loves hanging out with her husband, Ian, and their two spirited daughters, Holland and Marley, who attend Village Elementary and Coronado Middle School. When she’s not working, you’ll find her practicing yoga, spilling coffee at school drop off, meeting friends for sushi, or sailing the Bay with her family and English Bulldog, Moshi. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

CUSD Announces Administrative Changes For 2024-2025 School Year

City of Coronado

City Council Candidate Laura Wilkinson Sinton’s Unplanned Journey to Politics

Entertainment

Coronado Film Festival Announces Head Jurors for Screenwriting Competition

City of Coronado

Police Officer Grace Del Bagno Recognized for her Dedication

Community News

2024 Coronado Fourth of July Parade Highlight Reel Video and Photos

Sports

Jess McClain Reigns Supreme Again at Patriotic Crown City Classic

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Business

Better Buzz Serves up Free Drinks in Honor of Pride Month; Partnership with Safe Harbor Promotes Inclusivity

Dining

Kanpai for PAWS! Saiko Sushi Hosts Sake Pairing Dinner; Portion of Proceeds to Benefit PAWS – June 12

People

Coronado Times Interns Embark on New Adventures at Georgetown, USC, and Auburn University

Education

CUSD Update: Teacher Negotiations Stalled; Kids Plead for Therapy Dogs; Classified Employees of the Year Honored

Community News

Coronado Art & Wine Festival Draws Huge Crowds; Savory Tastings and Local Art on Tap

Entertainment

Where It’s At: The Embarcadero Wonderfront Music Festival with Beck, Weezer, and Kaytranada

More Local News

City Council Candidate Laura Wilkinson Sinton’s Unplanned Journey to Politics

City of Coronado

Police Officer Grace Del Bagno Recognized for her Dedication

City of Coronado

2024 Coronado Fourth of July Parade Highlight Reel Video and Photos

Community News

Jess McClain Reigns Supreme Again at Patriotic Crown City Classic

Sports

All Aboard – Coronado’s Free Summer Shuttle Has Launched

City of Coronado

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Avenue of Heroes: Sheryll Lynn Elston