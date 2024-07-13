Meet Village Elementary’s New Assistant Principal Julia Braga

It’s “a dream come” true for Julia Braga, who was recently named the new assistant principal at Village Elementary. She says she’s been working towards the role for the last 20 years and can’t wait to get started.

“For me, working with kids is an honor, and I don’t take that responsibility lightly,” she said.

Braga, who has three children attending schools in the district, says she’s always enjoyed working with children. But when she had the opportunity to work at a preschool during college, it cemented her decision to get her teaching credentials.

“I was just like, this is it,” said Braga. “This is the best feeling in the world.”

Braga attended Coronado Middle School and Coronado High School, graduating in 2000, then attended University of California, Los Angeles where she minored in developmental adolescent psychology. In 2008, she got her teaching credentials at University of San Diego, and secured a job teaching sixth grade at an elementary school in Chula Vista.

She knew she was on the right path.

“I like that kids are who they are, and they don’t hide it from you,” she said. “There’s a sweetness and kindness to children, and as an adult, I feel this tremendous responsibility to be my best self with them.”

Later, Braga ran her own tutoring business, and even taught English as a second language in Brazil. She also worked as a substitute teacher in Coronado.

In 2016, she got a job at Coronado Unified as English Language Arts and Development Teacher on Special Assignment. Her responsibilities included making sure the district provided the right services to English learners. This included everything from testing and services to connecting with parents and supporting teachers as they taught English Language Arts.

“So whether that was reading in kindergarten or something as high up as senior year, I needed to make sure the programs were running efficiently and effectively, and the kids were learning because their teachers have what they need,” said Braga.

Meanwhile, she pursued her Masters in Education at University of San Diego, and topped off her schooling with a credential in education administration at National University.

In her previous role at CUSD, she says she worked mostly “behind the scenes.” This included helping write grants, getting several approved by the Department of Defense. But she says she’s most proud of her work with the teachers and students.

“I feel like our whole community is so lucky to have such dedicated staff members,” said Braga. “And I’m proud of the students. I see them every day and they are so willing to fight for themselves and ask questions.”

Braga plans on bringing her critical thinking skills and empathic spirit to her new role at Village Elementary, forging new relationships with staff members and families. She says she has a deep connection to the school; not only did her children attend Village, but she herself has been working with teachers and staff there since 2016.

It’s a journey she’s ready to continue on a more personal level.

“I believe that every child is unique in their growth, and I’m super excited to be a part of that,” said Braga.

Earlier this week, CUSD sent out an announcement outlining key administrative changes for the 2024-2025 school year. That announcement can be read here.





