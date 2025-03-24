Suspension Rates Up for Coronado Middle School; Discipline Action Guide Outlines Steps for Behavior Interventions

Student suspension rates are up at Coronado Middle School compared to other district campuses, according to a report from Niamh Foley, Director of Student Services for the Coronado Unified School District. At the March 13 school board meeting, Foley shared that about 3.48% of CMS students were suspended at least one day so far this year. That’s just a little higher than the California State average suspension rate, which sits at 3.4%.

Foley said the district is using data to learn more about when and why the behaviors at CMS are occurring.

“Principal Falar is addressing this with her staff and looking at how we are supporting our students in middle school, and ensuring that we’re having a safe learning environment for all students,” said Foley.

So far this year, suspension rates for CHS are at 1.32%, while Village Elementary is at 1.27%. Silver Strand Elementary is at 1.48%.

When it comes to the data, grades seven and eight have the highest number of suspensions. Males are three times more likely to be suspended than females, and white students are being suspended more than any other race of students.

In addition, students with disabilities are suspended at a higher rate than students without Individualized Education Plans (IEPs), or 504s.

Foley said that, in California, a principal can suspend a student for acts that cause or threaten physical injury, involve weapons, drugs, or alcohol, or disrupt school activities. But students can be suspended only for up to five consecutive school days, and not more than 20 school days in a school year.

In the last five years, the district has had just one expulsion.

In California, five infractions require that a public school student must be recommended for expulsion. They’re called “the Big Five.” These include possessing, selling, or furnishing a firearm; brandishing a knife at another person; unlawfully selling a controlled substance; committing or attempting to commit a sexual assault or committing sexual battery; and possession of an explosive.

The Discipline Action Guide (DAG) is the governing document that outlines various behavior interventions. Foley shared that this guide is reviewed and updated annually.

“It walks us through the actions that we should take as administrators in effective dealing with student misbehavior,” said Foley. “It’s not arbitrary, it’s very methodical, and there’s levels of interventions.”

Foley said often the teachers are the ones intervening right as things happen in the classroom. They are engaging with intervention and correcting and redirecting on the spot.

“The goal of student discipline is to teach students to behave in ways that contribute to academic achievement and school success, as well as support a school climate where students are responsible and respectful,” said Foley.

The bulk of the behavior problems–more than 79%–represent disruptions, according to Foley. Physical aggression makes up 10%, while bullying makes up 2.6%.

Foley said the district is dedicated to maintaining a positive school climate and foster connectedness. This involves creating clear expectations to minimize disciplinary measures that could exclude students from school activities.

“Students don’t just come to school for their classes,” said Foley. “They come for a myriad of reasons. It could be the relationships with adults on that campus, or it might be a support or a club or an activity they’re passionate about. But that connectedness is something that’s really important to us.”

At the end of the presentation, community member Gail Bardin expressed concern over student bullying, and asked about data on the victims of harassment at school.

“These are the students who have been cyberbullied and harassed, and who face verbal slurs daily,” said Hardin. “These are the students who have had their right to learn in a safe environment violated. Where is the data on these students? What are their rights? How are they protected once they have been harassed and bullied?”

She asked for the district to provide more data for victims of bullying at a future meeting.





