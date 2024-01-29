CoSA Presents “Rose and the Rime,” a Fairy-Tale Fantasy Fueled by Birth, Greed and Power – Feb. 2-4, 9-10

The Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) Musical Theatre and Drama Conservatory brings its winter play, “Rose and the Rime,” to the stage this week. The plot features the story of a Michigan town cursed by a witch and trapped in a perpetual winter and the plight of the young girl who can save them. The play runs February 2-4 and February 9-10 at the Coronado Performing Arts Center at 650 D Avenue. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7 pm and the Sunday matinee on Feb. 4 is at 2 pm.

“This play is a departure from things we have done in the past,” said Levi Kaplan, Director for “Rose and the Rime.” “It’s very physical and magical in its story telling. This play reminds me of bedtime stories and how they would appear in my imagination. I wanted to tell an amazing story that would be great for our younger audience members.”

Kaplan says the play challenged the actors and production, encouraging them to “lean hard” into an older style of storytelling.

“We can’t have an actual blizzard or a pack of wolves on the stage,” said Kaplan. “So, how can we feel like we are lost in the snow? How can we feel like we are surrounded? Finding a theatrical vocabulary to draw in our audience was a particular challenge.”

Kaplan says the actions and consequences of the characters are universal, and that in that classic fairy tale style, often our selfish decisions come back to haunt us. He says he looks forward to seeing the reactions of the younger audiences.

“I remember seeing productions like this when I was a kid that literally made me catch my breath, and drew me in,” said Kaplan. “I want to offer that to some of our younger audiences who may be used to a hyper-realistic theatre experience. This show asks you to engage your imaginations with us, making it a shared experience.”

Tickets are on sale at this link, or visit CoSASandiego.com.

The CoSA Musical Theatre and Drama Conservatory, along with the other conservatories, is currently accepting applications for the 2024-2025 school year. Any rising 9th grade (currently in 8th grade) or high school student in San Diego County is invited to apply to CoSA; about one-half of CoSA students are from various school districts throughout San Diego County. Interested students and their families are invited to attend the CoSA Preview Night on February 6th at 6 pm at the Coronado Performing Arts Center. See this link to start the admission process and learn about deadlines.

About CoSA

Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) is San Diego County’s premier public school arts conservatory, home to 200 scholar artists grades 9 through 12, who attend the nationally ranked Coronado High School. CoSA provides an intense, pre-professional arts education to students from Coronado and from all over San Diego, who are admitted after a competitive application/audition process.

Each school day CoSA offers three or more hours of instruction, pairing young artists with educators who are also industry specialists. With a curriculum designed by professional artist/educators, students are immersed in their chosen specialty in one of six conservatories: Classical and Contemporary Dance, Digital Arts (Animation, Filmmaking, Game Design, and Graphic Design), Instrumental Music, Musical Theatre & Drama, Theatre Production, Design & Management and Visual Art. CoSA is a State of California-approved Career Technical Education program.

Our award-winning student artists perform and exhibit at the Coronado Performing Arts Center on the Coronado High School campus, in either the 570 seat Main Stage or 80 seat Black Box theatre. Coronado Performing Arts Center is also available for rent to local organizations. About twenty five percent of the CoSA budget is raised each year by the CoSA Foundation. If you would like to see the arts continue to thrive in education, please consider making a donation at www.cosafoundation.org





