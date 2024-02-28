Coronado Summer Art Intensives Returns with Courses in Dance, Visual Arts, Ceramics, Drama and 3D Digital Arts

The Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) is a nationally acclaimed, award-winning school of the arts located on the campus of Coronado High School, just over the bridge from San Diego. Each summer for the last ten years, CoSA has assembled some of the best teachers in Southern California to lead inspiring and artistic experiences for students. This year, CoSA is hosting two-week intensives in Dance, 3D Digital Art, Acting, Visual Art, and Ceramics with some of the most impressive teaching artists in San Diego! We welcome young artists ages 13 to 18 to join July 8-19, 2024 for two art-filled weeks of summer fun and creativity.

“We are excited to invite young student artists from all over San Diego to experience the fun and excitement that the Coronado Summer Intensives offer,” said Shane Schmeichel, Director of Special Programs with Coronado Unified School District. “The final day of class is always memorable as students get to show off everything they’ve learned, with lots of live performances and art exhibitions. It’s rewarding and fun for families to be a part of this artistic evolution!”

All levels of experience are welcome to register here.

Proceeds from the summer intensives will help fund CoSA programs. CoSA has been dedicated to enriching lives through the arts in San Diego since its founding in 1996. About twenty five percent of the CoSA budget is raised each year by the CoSA Foundation. If you would like to see the arts continue to thrive in education, please consider making a donation at www.cosafoundation.org.

Students and parents are invited to follow CoSA on Facebook (@coronadoschoolofthearts) and Instagram (@cosasdofficial) to stay current on upcoming news and audition information.

About CoSA

Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) is San Diego County’s premier public school arts conservatory, home to 200 scholar artists grades 9 through 12, who attend the nationally ranked Coronado High School. CoSA provides an intense, pre-professional arts education to students from Coronado and from all over San Diego, who are admitted after a competitive application/audition process.

Each school day CoSA offers three or more hours of instruction, pairing young artists with educators who are also industry specialists. With a curriculum designed by professional artist/educators, students are immersed in their chosen specialty in one of six conservatories: Classical and Contemporary Dance, Digital Arts (Animation, Filmmaking, Game Design, and Graphic Design), Instrumental Music, Musical Theatre & Drama, Theatre Production, Design & Management and Visual Art. CoSA is a State of California-approved Career Technical Education program.





