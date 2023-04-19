“Figments of Your Imagination” – New CoSA Visual Arts Exhibit Unveiled to the Public

The Coronado community has a chance to see what the Coronado School of the Arts Visual Arts conservatory, along with the CHS ceramics student artists, have been working on. The new exhibit, title “Figments of Your Imagination,” opened on Tuesday, April 18th, in partnership with the Coronado Cultural Arts Commission. The exhibit is on display at the city’s C3 Gallery at the Community Center. The opening reception was held in the Nautilus Room where guests and artists were invited to mingle and discuss the art from 5:30 to 7 pm.

The many different art styles and pieces show the talent of these artists from the CoSA Visual Arts students and the CHS ceramic students. The lead student curators for this event includes: Emi Hitson, Olivia McKissick, Kora Gilbert and Ben Byars. These students curated the entire exhibit and made sure to highlight each artist’s individual work. The exhibit is also showcasing the work of CoSA Visual Arts two graduating seniors, Stella Perez and Leah Schrum.

When asked why the public might want to visit the exhibit, CoSA artist Dean Richards says, “it’s a fun way to see the young visual artists of Coronado and how they work. And it is also fun to just see art in general.” Richards is showcasing some of his still-life pieces, impressionistic, and figure work at the exhibition. Each artist has penned a small bio for themselves and that can be seen near their respective pieces.

The ceramics students have created a variety of pots and sculptures. Visitors will find teapots by Max Olsen and small bowls by Sage Frost. Technical skills learned shine through in sculptural pieces shaped like heads and other complex figurines. The ceramics teacher at Coronado High, Kelly Telebrico, helped students select what work they wanted to showcase. The Coronado High ceramics class is one of the most popular on campus and students have many wonderful pieces to show for their time in class.

This exhibit is a unique and great way for student work to get exposure. “This is a good opportunity for students because it helps students see how to exhibit their work, create their own shows, come up with their own themes, and go into the field of selling their own art, which is very important if you want a career in art,” says Richards. In the past, Richards has sold some of his personal pieces and is set to sell more at this exhibition.

Regarding exhibits at local galleries, Richards comments that “CoSA should collaborate with as many galleries as possible because it is always good to get the art out there and to have as many shows as possible so as many people as possible can see the art.” It is not only a great way for these students to gain knowledge about the art industry, but lets the public see their hard work.

All of the student artwork will be available for viewing for the rest of April and through the month of May. The exhibit is free to the public so anyone can come check out the student work at 1845 Strand Way in the Coronado Community Center. This is a great way to support student artists and see their talent firsthand. A big round of applause is in order for CoSA Visual Arts and the CHS ceramics groups.





