Thursday, May 16, 2024
Islander Varsity Baseball Starts CIF Division II Playoffs with a Win and a Loss, Next Game May 17

Elsie Hammond
Aiden Bayless at bat for a solo home run.

This year’s Coronado High School Islander Varsity Baseball Team has a roster of players most high school coaches could only dream of. The defense is stingy, and the offense is lined with heavy hitters. Even in a season riddled with injuries, the backup players have slid in with talent to keep the team strong and now they are healthy and ready to fight in the playoffs. 

Chance Pettit protecting second base at San Pasqual High.

With all the raw talent, our boys of spring struggled mightily to clinch a place in the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) San Diego Section (SDS) 2024 Baseball Division II Championships. They ended the regular season with a 15-13 record, but their place in the playoffs was uncertain after several losses the last couple weeks. Fortunately, the stars aligned for them to continue into the post-season games in 12th place.

The Islanders came out strong in the first-round of the CIF Division II playoffs against San Pasqual High School, winning 4-1 on Tuesday, May 14. One of those runs was by Aiden Bayless, the Islanders’ designated hitter, who hit a towering solo home run to left field in the 5th inning. Sean Cannon was on the mound for the full game and kept the Eagles at bay in a one run masterpiece. Johnie Nelson called a great game behind home plate. With Luke Machin at first, Chance Pettit on second, Patch Moore at short stop, and Shane Cannon on the hot corner, the infield was outstanding, and their performance bodes well for their chances in their next playoff game on Friday, May 17. Rounding out the lineup for Tuesday’s win was Taylor Werth in Left, Louis Harrington in Center, and Cable Fledderjohn in Right Field working like an impenetrable wall to eliminate their opponents, ranked #5 in the bracket, in this single elimination round of the playoff bracket.

By winning, the team advanced to the double elimination brackets to face Maranatha High, one of four teams with a first-round bye. “We showed great composure on the mound and in the field, coupled with consistently disciplined at bats where we took advantage of mistakes by the other team,” explained Islander Head Coach Morgan Cummins.

Sean Cannon on the mound at San Pasqual.

The Islanders weren’t as successful in Wednesday’s second-round game against Maranatha High. They lost 5-3 at Maranatha despite pulling ahead by one in the top of the third inning. The defense made a couple errors that allowed the Eagles to rally in the bottom of the third and our hitters struggled to regain the momentum needed to close the gap in the seventh inning.

Despite the loss, the Islanders have another game to continue their bid for the CIF Division II San Diego Section championship. They play again on Friday, May 17 against the Scripps Ranch Falcons, a team they split games against during their regular season. Coach Cummins believes the boys can win against the Falcons again. “We need to work hard to not give away free bases and need to take advantage of the opportunities that the game gives us.”

So, if you don’t have plans for Friday afternoon, show your support to your local team. Make the trip north to Scripps Ranch High School ball field for a 3:30 game and make some noise! It’s bound to be full of excitement, good baseball, and emotion that only comes from high school playoff baseball with your season on the line. Go Islanders!

The Islanders’ road to the CIF Division II Championship Games.



Elsie is a stay-at-home mom with an MBA, managing two kids, a husband, and a mini-Aussie. She moved to Coronado Cays in 2012 with her family by way of US Navy. She has lived in the Philippines, Japan, and Hong Kong and several states in the good old USA. Elsie enjoys traveling, hiking, golfing, skiing, Stand Up Paddleboarding (SUP), and playing tennis. She also likes taking pictures with her iPhone and posting about them on her personal social media pages. She was a monthly contributor to Cays Living Magazine and has had several of her photos and stories published in various magazines and newspapers. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

