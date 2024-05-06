“The Fall Guy” – Colorful, Comedic and Cheeky

“The Fall Guy” is a ‘love letter to the Hollywood stuntmen,’ Ryan Gosling says in the introduction of the movie. It’s like a Broadway musical production, according to my husband with whom I watched it. It’s melodramatic and cheeky. The over-the-top stunts were the ‘songs,’ and the dialogue kept the audience engaged. “The Fall Guy” reminded me of a Bollywood movie without all the singing and dancing; it was colorful, comedic, and nonsensical. Throw in some root for the good guy’s romance, a happy ending, and some fresh popcorn and you’ve got a lot of fun.

The 1980s-era television show of the same name was the inspiration behind “The Fall Guy.” You even get to see the original stars, Lee Majors and Heather Thomas in the movie, as well as a cameo at the very end that will douse your funny bone in fire-retardant jelly and set it on fire. Much like in the TV series, the movie is action-packed from start to finish. It was written by Drew Pearce, who also wrote “Hotel Artemis.” David Leitch was the director, and he also directed “Bullet Train” and “Deadpool 2.”

Ryan Gosling plays stuntman Colt Seavers, who has a love interest in Jody Moreno, played by Emily Blunt. These two lead actors in last year’s Barb–enheimer blockbuster summer saga find a way to rekindle their relationship on the silver screen. It’s almost like the story of what could’ve happened to Ken after Barbie left him. Colt Seavers had been a successful stuntman working as a stunt double for the most famous actor in Hollywood, Tom Ryder, played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Colt is dating the woman of his dreams, Jody, a camerawoman on the set who dreams of becoming a director. A freak accident leads to a crisis in their relationship that requires all the skill this stuntman can muster to save his reputation and his life in the backdrop of Sydney, Australia. He heads to the land down under to find that a conspiracy is set against him, and nonstop action ensues – from car and boat chases, explosions, and death-defying falls, the action truly doesn’t stop from start to finish.

The movie is a bit silly and predictable, but you can’t help loving the humble yet dynamic, Colt. Gosling is entertaining and endearing as always, and Blunt tests their chemistry with both physical and comedic jabs of her own. As for the stunts, they were spectacular and the highlight of the movie, as should be expected from any stuntman with the middle name Danger.

Director: David Leitch

Rated: PG-13 for action and violence

Genre: Action, Comedy

Run time: 2h 6m

Actors: Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson

