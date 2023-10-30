“Xanadu” Skates into the Coronado Playhouse in Full ’80s Fashion

“Xanadu” is where dreams come true. This latest musical showing at the Coronado Playhouse runs through November 19 and is based on the 1980 American musical fantasy film written by Richard Christian Danus and March Reid Rubel. The movie, starring Olivia Newton-John, Michael Beck, and Gene Kelly, was deemed a flop. Reviews were so negative that it became the inspiration behind the Razzie Awards and earned several ‘Worst’ nominations and won ‘Worst Director.’ However, over the years the film has gained a cult following, mostly due to the popularity of the soundtrack album by Newton-John, the film’s zany storyline, and the characters’ lively costumes. When the Broadway musical opened in 2007, it became an instant hit.

The story centers around a struggling artist, Sonny Malone, who no longer feels passionate about his work. He becomes disillusioned with the latest mural he’s created on a street in Venice (Los Angeles). Sonny thinks there’s something not quite right with the central figure clad in pink leg warmers and roller skates and is so dismayed he resolves to kill himself. The woman, a muse whose name is Clio, comes alive in human form to try to encourage Sonny. She calls herself Kira and speaks with an Australian accent. Together they try to make Sonny’s dream of creating a roller disco come true.

After watching Coronado’s Playhouse’s adaptation my friend thought it “was a little too mellow for the first couple of songs, but the performance picked up and finished strong.” This musical spoof of the 1980 film has witty humor and some conspicuously corny dialogue. Kudos to Hayden St. Clair for performing the entire show on roller skates. “Xanadu” will make you belly laugh and feel nostalgic about ’80s fashion. Coincidentally, roller skating seems to be making a comeback these days too. Most of all, the play reminded me of the beautiful Olivia Newton-John. Her film may have initially been a box office bomb, but she sure made the songs come alive and this troupe’s ode to her late great vocals were pure ‘Magic.’

“Xanadu” is showing now through November 19th at the Coronado Playhouse inside the Coronado Community Center at 1835 Strand Way. It’s a small venue with comfortably padded seats and tables. Both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages are available for purchase at very reasonable prices. For showtimes, tickets and more information, visit coronadoplayhouse.org.





