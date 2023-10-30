Monday, October 30, 2023
Stage

“Xanadu” Skates into the Coronado Playhouse in Full ’80s Fashion

2 min.
Elsie Hammond
Elsie Hammond
The stage is set at Coronado Playhouse for “Xanadu,” showing through Nov. 19.

“Xanadu” is where dreams come true. This latest musical showing at the Coronado Playhouse runs through November 19 and is based on the 1980 American musical fantasy film written by Richard Christian Danus and March Reid Rubel. The movie, starring Olivia Newton-John, Michael Beck, and Gene Kelly, was deemed a flop. Reviews were so negative that it became the inspiration behind the Razzie Awards and earned several ‘Worst’ nominations and won ‘Worst Director.’ However, over the years the film has gained a cult following, mostly due to the popularity of the soundtrack album by Newton-John, the film’s zany storyline, and the characters’ lively costumes. When the Broadway musical opened in 2007, it became an instant hit.

“Xanadu” at the Coronado Playhouse has been extended through Nov. 19, 2023.

The story centers around a struggling artist, Sonny Malone, who no longer feels passionate about his work. He becomes disillusioned with the latest mural he’s created on a street in Venice (Los Angeles). Sonny thinks there’s something not quite right with the central figure clad in pink leg warmers and roller skates and is so dismayed he resolves to kill himself. The woman, a muse whose name is Clio, comes alive in human form to try to encourage Sonny. She calls herself Kira and speaks with an Australian accent. Together they try to make Sonny’s dream of creating a roller disco come true.

Courtesy of Coronado Playhouse

After watching Coronado’s Playhouse’s adaptation my friend thought it “was a little too mellow for the first couple of songs, but the performance picked up and finished strong.” This musical spoof of the 1980 film has witty humor and some conspicuously corny dialogue. Kudos to Hayden St. Clair for performing the entire show on roller skates. “Xanadu” will make you belly laugh and feel nostalgic about ’80s fashion. Coincidentally, roller skating seems to be making a comeback these days too. Most of all, the play reminded me of the beautiful Olivia Newton-John. Her film may have initially been a box office bomb, but she sure made the songs come alive and this troupe’s ode to her late great vocals were pure ‘Magic.’

“Xanadu” is showing now through November 19th at the Coronado Playhouse inside the Coronado Community Center at 1835 Strand Way. It’s a small venue with comfortably padded seats and tables. Both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages are available for purchase at very reasonable prices. For showtimes, tickets and more information, visit coronadoplayhouse.org.

 

 



Elsie Hammond
Elsie Hammond
Elsie is a stay-at-home mom with an MBA, managing two kids, a husband, and a mini-Aussie. She moved to Coronado Cays in 2012 with her family by way of US Navy. She has lived in the Philippines, Japan, and Hong Kong and several states in the good old USA. Elsie enjoys traveling, hiking, golfing, skiing, Stand Up Paddleboarding (SUP), and playing tennis. She also likes taking pictures with her iPhone and posting about them on her personal social media pages. She was a monthly contributor to Cays Living Magazine and has had several of her photos and stories published in various magazines and newspapers. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Stage

CoSA Fall Musical “Little Women” is a Delight

Stage

“Xanadu” at Coronado Playhouse – Oct. 20-Nov. 12

Stage

“JANE, A Ghost Story” Charms Audience During World Premiere at Lamb’s

Entertainment

Coronado Music & Art Festival – Oct. 14

Stage

“Little Women” Go Big on the Stage; CoSA’s Fall Musical Explores Adventure, Love, and Ambition – Oct. 27-Nov. 4

Entertainment

Ferry Landing Weekend Concert Series – October 2023

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Entertainment

Comic Con Returns to San Diego: Volunteering at the World’s Biggest Pop Culture Convention

People

Senior Assassin Winner, Alexis Uyesugi, Donates Her Earnings to PAWS

Movie Reviews

Tom Cruise Delivers Another Non-Stop Action-Packed Adventure in “Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One”

People

Six Coronado High School Students Awarded The Sand Dollar Scholarship

Community News

Blooms of Moon Jellies Floating in the Coronado Cays

Community News

Coronado Cays Yacht Club Celebrates Opening Day With a Circus

More Local News

Two Coronado Friends Take Creative Costume Pairs to the Next Level

People

CBVA Hosts Halloween Classic Juniors Beach Volleyball Tournament at Central Beach

Community News

Large Torrey Pine Branch Falls on Library Lawn, Taking Down Parts of Nearby Trees

Community News

Islander Girls Tennis Wins Thrillers, Culminates Successful Season as CIF D2 Finalists

Sports

Powerhouse College Tennis Coming to Coronado: Free Event Nov. 3-5

Sports

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Two Coronado Friends Take Creative Costume Pairs to the Next Level