Saturday, December 9, 2023
Dining

Raising Cane’s Newest Location Now Open in Imperial Beach

1 min.

Strandworthy chicken fingers now available at Raising Cane's in Imperial Beach.

Raising Cane’s, 900 Palm Ave, Imperial Beach

If your teens are Caniacs® and have been leaving town more frequently, chances are they’ve headed south to Imperial Beach. The newest Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers location is now open at 900 Palm Avenue (Highway 75).

The grand opening was held December 5 and many customers arrived early for the celebration. Mrs. Claus was there to greet those who waited in line for a few hours before the opening. She handed out candy canes, hot coffee, and hot chocolate. A drawing was held where 20 lucky winners received free Cane’s for a year (entries were accepted between 6 and 7 am and you had to be present to win).

Raising Cane’s is known for its fried chicken tenders, crinkle-cut fries, Texas toasts, and special secret sauce. The Imperial Beach restaurant will be the first site out of the over 750 locations worldwide to have daily expanded hours from 8 am to 2 am. It offers both walk-up and drive-thru with al fresco dining options.

The building itself is decorated with beautiful murals and disco lights. Parking is a bit tight, the drive-thru lines are long, and the walk-up windows are crowded with teens waiting to order. But those teens will tell you, “it’s worth the wait.”

Raising Cane’s

 



Elsie is a stay-at-home mom with an MBA, managing two kids, a husband, and a mini-Aussie. She moved to Coronado Cays in 2012 with her family by way of US Navy. She has lived in the Philippines, Japan, and Hong Kong and several states in the good old USA. Elsie enjoys traveling, hiking, golfing, skiing, Stand Up Paddleboarding (SUP), and playing tennis. She also likes taking pictures with her iPhone and posting about them on her personal social media pages. She was a monthly contributor to Cays Living Magazine and has had several of her photos and stories published in various magazines and newspapers. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

