Raising Cane’s Newest Location Now Open in Imperial Beach

If your teens are Caniacs® and have been leaving town more frequently, chances are they’ve headed south to Imperial Beach. The newest Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers location is now open at 900 Palm Avenue (Highway 75).

The grand opening was held December 5 and many customers arrived early for the celebration. Mrs. Claus was there to greet those who waited in line for a few hours before the opening. She handed out candy canes, hot coffee, and hot chocolate. A drawing was held where 20 lucky winners received free Cane’s for a year (entries were accepted between 6 and 7 am and you had to be present to win).

Raising Cane’s is known for its fried chicken tenders, crinkle-cut fries, Texas toasts, and special secret sauce. The Imperial Beach restaurant will be the first site out of the over 750 locations worldwide to have daily expanded hours from 8 am to 2 am. It offers both walk-up and drive-thru with al fresco dining options.

The building itself is decorated with beautiful murals and disco lights. Parking is a bit tight, the drive-thru lines are long, and the walk-up windows are crowded with teens waiting to order. But those teens will tell you, “it’s worth the wait.”

