Stake Chophouse & Bar’s Seasonal Menu for Fall 2024

Fall is just around the corner, and Blue Bridge Hospitality is ready to welcome the season with a burst of flavors.
Nestled in the heart of Coronado, Stake Chophouse & Bar beckons with its elegant ambiance and culinary excellence. Launching on September 23, guests are invited to indulge in a delicious new seasonal menu, with highlights including:
Mains
- Diver Scallop | Honey Nut Squash, Brussels Sprouts, Hazelnut, Leek Vinaigrette
- Liberty Duck | Roasted Apple, Black Kale, Celery Root Puree, Mustard Jus
- Wild Alaskan Halibut | Fall Citrus, Braised Fennel, Sauce Barigoule
Sides
- Brussels Sprouts | Smoked Bacon, Pomegranate Agrodolce, Parmesan
- Wood Fired Honey Nut Squash | Roasted Garlic Yogurt, Sesame Dukkha, Harissa Vinaigrette
Stake Chophouse & Bar is located on the upper level of 1309 Orange Ave in Coronado.