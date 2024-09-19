Thursday, September 19, 2024
Stake Chophouse & Bar's Seasonal Menu for Fall 2024

Fall is just around the corner, and Blue Bridge Hospitality is ready to welcome the season with a burst of flavors.

Nestled in the heart of Coronado, Stake Chophouse & Bar beckons with its elegant ambiance and culinary excellence. Launching on September 23, guests are invited to indulge in a delicious new seasonal menu, with highlights including:

Mains

  • Diver Scallop | Honey Nut Squash, Brussels Sprouts, Hazelnut, Leek Vinaigrette
  • Liberty Duck | Roasted Apple, Black Kale, Celery Root Puree, Mustard Jus
  • Wild Alaskan Halibut | Fall Citrus, Braised Fennel, Sauce Barigoule

Sides

  • Brussels Sprouts | Smoked Bacon, Pomegranate Agrodolce, Parmesan
  • Wood Fired Honey Nut Squash | Roasted Garlic Yogurt, Sesame Dukkha, Harissa Vinaigrette

Stake Chophouse & Bar is located on the upper level of 1309 Orange Ave in Coronado.



Blue Bridge Hospitality
Blue Bridge Hospitalityhttp://www.BlueBridgeHospitality.com

