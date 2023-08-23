Maui Fire Relief Beer Fundraiser at The Islander – Aug. 28

Head to The Islander on Monday, August 28 between 3 pm and close to enjoy some cold ones while helping to raise money for the Maui Fire relief.

All beers on tap will be available for a minimum donation of $5 per pour, but feel free to give $10, $20 or however much you like, and ALL of it will be given to American Red Cross – Hawaii Wildfires. We’ll have GONZO and Keven Ford performing live from 6 to 8 pm. Maui Brewing and Stone Brewing will also be stopping by with free swag. Lastly, there will be prizes for the top three donors of the night, so come thirsty and help support our neighbors in the Pacific! 🏝️🍺

The Islander

1015 Orange Ave, Coronado





