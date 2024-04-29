Gretchen Anthony: In-Person Luncheon with the Author – May 16

Coronado Public Library, in partnership with the Friends of Coronado Public Library and Warwick’s bookstore, will host Gretchen Anthony for an intimate luncheon with the author as well as a signing of her new book, Tired Ladies Take a Stand, on Thursday May 16 at 11:30 a.m. in the Winn Room.

The $40 ticket includes lunch and a copy of the book. Proceeds support free programs at the library such as lectures, workshops, classes, concerts and children’s programs. The talk will be followed by a Q&A session and a chance to have the author sign books. To purchase tickets and reserve your seats, please register at cplevents.org. Don’t delay – seating is limited!

Gretchen Anthony is the author of The Kids Are Gonna Ask, recipient of the 2021 Alex Award from the American Library Association. Her debut novel, Evergreen Tidings from the Baumgartners, was a Midwestern Connections Pick and a best books pick by Amazon, BookBub, PopSugar, and the New York Post. Author J. Ryan Stradal called her latest novel, The Book Haters’ Book Club, “the feel-good book of the year.” She lives in Minneapolis with her family, where she stays on the hunt for a good story while listening to ’70s classic rock and scouting a great Manhattan.

About Tired Ladies Take a Stand:

You’ve heard of Year of Yes. Introducing… Year of No.

During one unforgettable year in their twenties, best friends Emma, Fern, Carolina, and Andi make a pact to embrace whatever life throws at them, inspiring Fern to write a memoir detailing their escapades and the magical power of saying Yes.

But fast forward twenty years and they have reached their bandwidth of responsibilities. Fern is a full-time writer struggling to pay the bills. Carolina is a fitness-obsessed workaholic. Andi is a disillusioned human rights lawyer. And Emma is a stressed-out divorcée in the thick of planning her daughter’s wedding. To reconnect to the fun, fulfilled women they were before, they must learn how to stop saying Yes to everything asked of them. And so begins the Year of No.

Heartfelt, emotionally perceptive and sharply funny, Tired Ladies Take a Stand celebrates the bonds of female friendship and women reclaiming their autonomy in a world that expects them to do it all.





