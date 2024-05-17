Understanding Medicare Options – June 7

Coronado residents seeking clarity on Medicare’s complexities are invited to attend the upcoming “Medicare Overview and Options” hosted by the John D. Spreckels Center. Scheduled for Friday, June 7, from 12 to 1 p.m., this informative session aims to address questions regarding Medicare’s various parts and options.

In collaboration with the Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program (HICAP), a non-profit organization specializing in Medicare-related assistance, a representative will lead the session. It’s important to note that while HICAP provides valuable information, they do not endorse, sell, or recommend any specific insurance provider, agent, or health plan.

Given the anticipated interest in this topic, the Spreckels Center staff recommends pre-registration for this free event. Interested individuals can register online at www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, or call 619-522-7343.

Attendees can expect an interactive and informative session designed to empower them with a better understanding of Medicare and its options. This event underscores the Spreckels Center’s commitment to providing valuable resources to the Coronado community.

For further information or inquiries, please contact the John D. Spreckels Center at the provided contact details.





