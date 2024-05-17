Friday, May 17, 2024
Community News

Understanding Medicare Options – June 7

Less than 1 min.
City of Coronado
City of Coronado

Coronado residents seeking clarity on Medicare’s complexities are invited to attend the upcoming “Medicare Overview and Options” hosted by the John D. Spreckels Center. Scheduled for Friday, June 7, from 12 to 1 p.m., this informative session aims to address questions regarding Medicare’s various parts and options.

In collaboration with the Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program (HICAP), a non-profit organization specializing in Medicare-related assistance, a representative will lead the session. It’s important to note that while HICAP provides valuable information, they do not endorse, sell, or recommend any specific insurance provider, agent, or health plan.

Given the anticipated interest in this topic, the Spreckels Center staff recommends pre-registration for this free event. Interested individuals can register online at www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, or call 619-522-7343.

Attendees can expect an interactive and informative session designed to empower them with a better understanding of Medicare and its options. This event underscores the Spreckels Center’s commitment to providing valuable resources to the Coronado community.

For further information or inquiries, please contact the John D. Spreckels Center at the provided contact details.



City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Beginning and Guided Bridge Classes – Wednesdays in June & July

Community News

Port of San Diego Renews Emergency Declaration to Eradicate Invasive Seaweed in South San Diego Bay

Community News

Time to Win a Golf Cart: Flash Sale Today Only for CSF’s Annual Opportunity Drawing!

Community News

Historic Homes Exceed Expectations on Mother’s Day

Community News

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report – May 1-8, 2024

Community News

Don’t Miss the Silver Strand Elementary School Luau – May 17

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Discover the Joy of Ukulele with Beginner and Intermediate Classes

Uncategorized

Volunteer Opportunity: Make a Difference at Feeding America Food Bank – June 4

Community News

Relax, Refresh, and Enjoy: Post-Yoga Brown Bag Bites – May 24

Sports

Learn Lawn Bowling – Thursday Evenings in May

Community News

Get A Fresh View of Contemporary Art – May 17

Community News

A Day Trip to the Coral Tree Tea House – May 10

More Local News

City Council Will Decide on $31.2 Million Cays Park Redesign

City of Coronado

City Prioritizes its Big-Ticket Projects Ahead of Budget Talks

City of Coronado

“What Memorial Day Means to Me”

Military

Coronado Islanders JV Baseball Team Finishes 2024 Season as Division II Eastern League Champions

Sports

Historic Homes Exceed Expectations on Mother’s Day

Community News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Liberty Call Distilling to Open Shore Duty Restaurant at 126 Orange...