Roller Rink at The Del, Retro-inspired Summer Skating

Step back in time for a nostalgic summer experience at Roller Rink at The Del, a retro-inspired roller skating rink set against the backdrop of the Hotel del Coronado’s Victorian architecture.

Lace up your skates — tickets include roller skate rental and up to 90 minutes of skating — as you immerse yourself in the vibrant energy of days gone by and glide around the rink. With its vintage charm and abundance of activities, The Del offers this unique opportunity so guests can create new memories under the summer sun. And when you’re done, cool down rink-side with a spritzy cocktail, snacks, or a cup of Dippin’ Dots.

Roller Rink at The Del opens on June 14 and will be available through September 2, 2024.

Hours: Mon-Thu, 2pm-10pm; Fri, Noon-10pm; Sat/Sun, 10am-10pm; Holidays, 10am-10pm (July 4 & Labor Day).

All tickets must be purchased online or by phone. For pricing and more information, click HERE.

Roller Rink at The Del will be located on the south side of the resort near the main entrance and does not overlook the beach like the winter ice skating rink.

Roller Rink at The Del

Hotel del Coronado

1500 Orange Ave

Coronado, CA





