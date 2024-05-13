Monday, May 13, 2024
Roller Rink at The Del, Retro-inspired Summer Skating

Photo courtesy Hotel del Coronado. (Roller Rink at The Del will be located on the south side of the resort near the main entrance and does not overlook the beach.)

Step back in time for a nostalgic summer experience at Roller Rink at The Del, a retro-inspired roller skating rink set against the backdrop of the Hotel del Coronado’s Victorian architecture.

Lace up your skates — tickets include roller skate rental and up to 90 minutes of skating — as you immerse yourself in the vibrant energy of days gone by and glide around the rink. With its vintage charm and abundance of activities, The Del offers this unique opportunity so guests can create new memories under the summer sun. And when you’re done, cool down rink-side with a spritzy cocktail, snacks, or a cup of Dippin’ Dots.

Roller Rink at The Del opens on June 14 and will be available through September 2, 2024.

Hours: Mon-Thu, 2pm-10pm; Fri, Noon-10pm; Sat/Sun, 10am-10pm; Holidays, 10am-10pm (July 4 & Labor Day).

All tickets must be purchased online or by phone. For pricing and more information, click HERE.

Roller Rink at The Del will be located on the south side of the resort near the main entrance and does not overlook the beach like the winter ice skating rink.

Let the good times roll!

Roller Rink at The Del
Hotel del Coronado
1500 Orange Ave
Coronado, CA



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island."

