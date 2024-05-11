Sunday, May 12, 2024
Where It’s At: The Embarcadero Wonderfront Music Festival with Beck, Weezer, and Kaytranada

When you hear the music echoing off the bay this weekend, don’t say I didn’t warn you.

The San Diego Wonderfront Festival is lighting up the Embarcadero Friday, May 10 through Sunday, May 12 with seven stages, 80-plus bands, interactive art exhibits, culinary delights and yacht parties galore. Guests will be treated to music from almost every conceivable festival-friendly genre, including rock, hip-hop, EDM, pop, Americana, alt country, jam and reggae.

Headlining this year’s concert are icons Beck and Weezer as well as the Grammy award-winning, electronic hip-hop favorite Kaytranada. You’ll also find the Roots, Steel Pulse, Natascha Bedingfield, Carley Rae Jepson, Milky Chance and French DJ Duo Polo and Pan.

This festival marks the third year Wonderfront has come to the Embarcadero. Previous years have featured musicians from Gwen Stefani and the Zack Brown Band to Slightly Stoopid, Ben Harper and Thievery Corporation.

The festival, which debuted in 2019, shut down in 2020 and 2021 for the pandemic. It kicked off again in 2022 and pushed the 2023 edition to spring of this year for a May festival.

The outdoor setting at the scenic, waterfront Embarcadero is sure to offer a unique concert experience, with fun amenities like the Electronic Dance Lounge, included in the price of the festival ticket. The intimate dance club experience is built into the center of the park and showcases talented DJs throughout the weekend.

There’s also some fun perks for the VIP ticket crowd, including the VIP Hideaway Lounge. VIP ticket holders get preferred viewing at all the main stages, as well as access to a special VIP Limo Boat for harbor party cruises.

VIP, single day and weekend-long passes are available for sale at wonderfrontfestival.com.



