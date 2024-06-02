Kanpai for PAWS! Saiko Sushi Hosts Sake Pairing Dinner; Portion of Proceeds to Benefit PAWS – June 12

Saiko Sushi Coronado is thrilled to host a six-course sake pairing dinner on Wednesday, June 12 to benefit PAWS of Coronado. Legendary brewer Philip Harper from Tamagaway Sake Brewery in Kyoto will present his award-winning sake paired with inventive and hyper-local dishes from the Saiko culinary team. Tickets are on sale for $135 per person and 10% of proceeds will go to PAWS, which is currently facing challenges with overcrowding.

“We’ve been in Coronado for 13 years now and we love being part of this community,” said Chef Anthony Pascale of Saiko Sushi. “We chose PAWS to partner with us because they’re so generous and down-to-earth about their cause of simply providing good homes to animals. They do great work that really resonates with our staff.”

The six-course menu will feature dishes from the land and sea, including everything from a Saiko Salmon tostada with garlic aioli and tangerine oil to Duck Karaage with smoked apricot compote. The specially-made dishes are thoughtfully created with local ingredients to enhance and ignite the flavor of each sake tasting, according to Pascale.

“Sake is a diverse beverage that can be paired with just about any food imaginable,” said Pascale. “We’re excited to get creative and think WAY outside of the box.”

Philip Harper, according to Pascale, is the first non-Japanese brewer to earn the title of master sake brewer. He’s enjoyed something of a cult following with his sake line from Tamagaway Sake Brewery in Kyoto and is the author of two books on sake, The Insider’s Guide to Sake and The Book of Sake: The Connoisseur’s Guide.

“It’s not every day you get in the room with Philip Harper,” said Pascale. “It’s a huge deal for us sake geeks. We don’t get to do these events in Coronado very much, but when we do it, it’s a blast and everyone has a great time.”

Jennifer Stein, Senior Manager of Fund Development with PAWS, says partnerships like these enable the nonprofit to continue its work. Right now, PAWS is facing major overcrowding as the number of animals in its care exceeds its capacity. Finding foster homes is also crucial because it provides the animals with temporary, loving environments while freeing up space at the facility, according to Stein.

“We want the community to know that their support, whether through fostering, donations, volunteering, or adopting — as well as attending events like this one — is essential,” said Stein. “Every contribution makes a significant difference in the lives of the animals we care for.”

Stein says community involvement is the backbone of nonprofits like PAWS, helping the organization build a supportive and compassionate network of resources and awareness.

“We are incredibly excited to collaborate with Saiko Sushi because it represents a wonderful opportunity to engage the community on our mission to support animal welfare,” said Stein. “Saiko Sushi has shown a strong commitment to all local causes, and by partnering with them we can reach a wider audience in a unique and enjoyable setting.”

Tickets are on sale on EventBrite. The venue is small and is expected to sell out quickly. The bar opens at 5pm and dinner starts promptly at 6:30pm.

Community members can learn more about Johnny and other dogs available for adoption here.

About PAWS

The Pacific Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) was founded in 2003 by Dorothy “Louise” Shirey. Louise was dedicated to providing care for and rehoming the abandoned and displaced animals of Coronado from the time she joined our community in 1986 until her death in 2014.

Through determination, community organization, and persistent lobbying as an animal advocate, Louise achieved her dream of creating a Coronado animal rescue (PAWS), and establishing a partnership between PAWS and the City of Coronado to provide comprehensive animal services in the Crown City. Following in Louise’s footsteps, PAWS grew under the care of dedicated animal advocates Sharon Sherman and Karen Dwinell into a trusted community organization capable of helping hundreds of animals each year.

Today we continue to honor Louise’s legacy by providing high-quality medical care, treating the animals in our care with love and compassion, and seeking to find each animal a perfect forever home through our adoption services. Visit PAWS at PawsofCoronado.org.





