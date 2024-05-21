PAWS Sees Rise in Abandoned Dogs Needing Urgent Medical Care

A pregnant momma dog in critical condition who did not make it. A male yellow Labrador-mix hit by a car who required immediate surgery to repair his fractured leg, and another pup with highly contagious ringworm. PAWS of Coronado is seeing an increase in abandoned dogs requiring urgent veterinary care on arrival, straining resources at an already overcrowded facility.

PAWS of Coronado currently faces an unprecedented challenge with a record number of dogs in their care. With only 11 kennels available, the organization is currently housing 23 dogs on-site, with an additional seven dogs in foster care. Most of these dogs are believed to be abandoned, reflecting a growing trend in the community. “The severity of cases requiring immediate medical intervention has escalated,” said Daniel Barbour, DVM, Veterinary Services Manager at PAWS of Coronado. “Not only is it illegal, but abandoning a dog on the streets to fend for themselves is not a humane way to help them. Come to us for assistance and we will offer resources.”

So far this year, PAWS of Coronado has taken in 38 stray dogs. Some have been adopted, but many are still there. The shelter’s longest-term resident at the facility is a 2-year-old dog named Eve. She’s believed to have been abandoned and has been in PAW’s care since Dec. 15, 2022. Due to space shortages, Eve is currently housed in the laundry room instead of a proper kennel. In response to these challenges, PAWS of Coronado urges the community to help.

Here’s how to support PAWS:

Adopt: Adopting saves lives. From puppies and kittens to senior companions, PAWS of Coronado is overflowing with deserving animals in need of adoption. To learn more visit pawsofcoronado.org/adopt.

Foster: This is a critical – and temporary – way you can help save lives. By opening your home to foster a pet, you give them relief from the stress of the shelter and create space for other animals in need. Visit pawsofcoronado.org/foster to get started.

See Something, Say Something: Community members are urged to report abandoned animals by calling the Coronado Police Department’s non-emergency line at 619-522-7350.

PAWS of Coronado is located at 1395 First St. in Coronado. The facility is open daily 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To learn more, visit pawsofcoronado.org.





