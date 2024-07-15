Tuesday, July 16, 2024
How Was Your Ride? Summer Shuttle & Island Express Surveys

City of Coronado
The City of Coronado’s free rides around town using the Free Summer Shuttle bus and the Island Express mini shuttle are reducing the number of cars on the roads during this busy summer season. The services are also making a positive impact on Coronado’s quality of life.

The city wants to hear from the public about their experiences with the services with a short customer satisfaction survey. Riders can scan the QR code on the vehicles or visit the Ride Circuit or Summer Shuttle websites. This valuable feedback is important. Thank you!

Island Express Survey

Summer Shuttle Survey



Incorporated in 1890, Coronado has a rich history and exceptional community assets in a village atmosphere.

