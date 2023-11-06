City to Test Outdoor Warning System on Nov. 14 at 9 am

Coronado Fire Department will be testing a state-of the-art outdoor warning system on Tuesday, November 14 at 9 am around the Cays Fire Station. Residents in the area can expect to hear sirens and voice messages broadcast during the demonstration. The City is currently exploring options to improve its emergency alerting system and the warning system is being tested as a potential tool for the City to communicate to residents during disasters. Residents in the area are welcome to attend the demonstration. The system will be demonstrated by the vendor Genasys Emergency Management and will feature a long-range acoustic device (LRAD) mounted to a telescopic pole on a portable trailer.





