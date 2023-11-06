Monday, November 6, 2023
City of Coronado

City to Test Outdoor Warning System on Nov. 14 at 9 am

Less than 1 min.
City of Coronado
City of Coronado

Coronado Fire Department will be testing a state-of the-art outdoor warning system on Tuesday, November 14 at 9 am around the Cays Fire Station. Residents in the area can expect to hear sirens and voice messages broadcast during the demonstration. The City is currently exploring options to improve its emergency alerting system and the warning system is being tested as a potential tool for the City to communicate to residents during disasters. Residents in the area are welcome to attend the demonstration. The system will be demonstrated by the vendor Genasys Emergency Management and will feature a long-range acoustic device (LRAD) mounted to a telescopic pole on a portable trailer.



City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttps://www.coronado.ca.us/
A small beach community with an island feel. Incorporated in 1890, Coronado has a rich history and exceptional community assets in a village atmosphere.

RELATED ARTICLES

City of Coronado

Go Green! City of Coronado Introduces Green Energy Incentive Program

City of Coronado

‘We Don’t Have Much Choice’; Council Approves Sites for RHNA Housing Units

City of Coronado

Housing Element Update Public Hearing – Oct. 17

City of Coronado

Orange Avenue Banner Program “Celebrating Coronado Artists” Applications Available for Spring 2024 – Due Jan. 15

City of Coronado

City Council Votes to Waive Fees for Solar, EV Charging Permits

City of Coronado

Presidential Candidate, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Speaks at Coronado’s VFW (Video)

MORE FROM AUTHOR

City of Coronado

Cays Park Master Plan Community Meetings – Sept. 27 & Oct. 5

Community News

Recreation Fee Study Public Meeting – Aug. 24

Community News

Coronado Closes City Beaches Due to Tropical Storm Hilary

Community News

City Prepares for Hilary’s Wind & Rain and Concert in the Park Canceled for Aug. 20

Community News

Cays Park Master Plan Design Workshop – Sept. 12

Business

Orange Ave Lane Closures for Villa Capri Remodel

More Local News

‘Incremental Improvements’ in Sewage Crisis Expected this Month. Here’s a Timeline for Repairs

Community News

Coronado Ukulele Club Spreads Joy With “More Music, More Love”

Entertainment

Islander Football Falls to Patrick Henry on Senior Night 30-14

Sports

Sensors Measuring Sewage Smell are Coming to South Bay

Community News

Coronado Businesses Embrace the Halloween Spirit with Costumes and Candy

Business

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 50K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Friends of the Library Pre-holiday Sale – Nov. 18