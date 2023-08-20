Coronado Closes City Beaches Due to Tropical Storm Hilary

The City of Coronado has closed all city beaches today and continues to closely monitor Tropical Storm Hilary. The City has activated its Emergency Operations Center (as of August 19, 2023) and the community can check the City’s dedicated Tropical Storm Hilary webpage for City storm updates and on the City’s social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter/X, and Instagram.

Who to call:

In case of an emergency, dial 911

In case of downed powerlines, please stay away and call 911 to report it.

Check the SDG&E outage map in the event of a power outage, for status updates.

For fallen trees call the Coronado Police Department non-emergency number at 619-522-7350.

Complete list of City facility Closures for Sunday, August 20

Coronado Public Library

Coronado Community Center, Aquatics Center, Boathouse, Glorietta Tennis Center

John D. Spreckels Center

Coronado Golf Course / Feast & Fareway

City Beaches

Complete list of City facility Closures for Monday, August 21

Coronado Public Library

Coronado Community Center, Aquatics Center, Boathouse, Glorietta Tennis Center

John D. Spreckels Center

Coronado Golf Course / Feast & Fareway

City Hall will be open on Monday, August 21 but will provide limited services. Only essential employees will be in attendance in order for City staff to focus on recovery and cleanup efforts after Tropical Storm Hilary.





