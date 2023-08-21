Recreation Fee Study Public Meeting – Aug. 24

The City of Coronado Recreation and Golf Services Department has engaged a specialty consultant, Next Practice Partners, to complete a comprehensive fee study and develop a cost recovery model and policy plan for the department. This study affects all divisions and functions of the department including facility and location rentals, programs and classes, memberships, daily use, sports field allocation, and more.

We invite you to be part of the conversation and to provide your input!

Recreation Fee Study Public Meeting, August 24, 2023, 5-6:30 pm

Coronado Club Room & Boathouse, 1985 Strand Way

Join Next Practice Partners and City staff in discussing fee priorities for Recreation services and facilities. The City is seeking community input on Recreation needs, fees and changes for the future. Education about the process and trends in municipal recreation will be presented. This meeting is a precursor to the statistically valid community survey.

Visit Project Coronado





