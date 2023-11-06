Go Green! City of Coronado Introduces Green Energy Incentive Program

The City’s Green Energy Incentive Program promotes sustainable energy sources and removes financial barriers in switching to renewable energy. Solar projects requiring a plan check can be issued through the Plan Check process at City Hall.

Free local permits (*does not include CA mandated fees)

Expedited, convenient permitting process

Plans reviewed same day for small/medium projects

Knowledgeable, friendly City staff assistance

Generating your own energy for renewable sources provides a degree of energy independence and homeowners can save money on their energy bills by switching to solar energy.

LEARN MORE HERE






