Monday, July 15, 2024
New Beach Fire Policy on Coronado's South Beach Takes Effect July 18

As of July 18, 2024, only propane fires are permitted on the South Beach area in Coronado. (Brian Wegman / Unsplash)

If you are heading to the shoreline, be aware that the City of Coronado’s new Beach Fire policy (Coronado Municipal Code 48.04.120) takes effect at South Beach on Thursday, July 18. The updated rule allows only propane fueled fire devices on the beach area in front of the Coronado Shores. This sandy section runs from the Avenida del Sol cul-de-sac to Avenida Lunar, which is just before the Naval Amphibious Base. On this beach, no wood or charcoal fires will be allowed to reduce smoke pollution for the adjacent residents.

The existing rules for Central and North Beach are not changing. Clean wood and charcoal fires are still allowed in the city-provided fire pits, or in personal firepit devices.

On North Beach and Central Beach, wood burning and charcoal fires in city approved fire pits or in personal approved fire devices are permitted.
Fire ring rules at Central and North Beach.



