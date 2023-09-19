Cays Park Master Plan Community Meetings – Sept. 27 & Oct. 5

The City of Coronado is developing a Master Plan to guide the future enhancement of Cays Park – Coronado’s largest city park. The City is hosting the remaining public open house meetings with the design team and the public is invited! We will be sharing draft design options and potential themes for the park.

Please join us and share your ideas for the future of Cays Park. If you can’t attend in person, please email us at [email protected] or view the four park design options online at www.coronado.ca.us/cayspark and provide your feedback.

Wednesday, September 27, 4-6 pm

Drop-ins welcome any time

Cays Park, 99 Grand Caribe Isle (near dog park)

Thursday, October 5, 4-6 pm

Drop-ins welcome any time

Coronado Public Library Lobby, 640 Orange Avenue

