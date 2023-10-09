Monday, October 9, 2023
Community News

Annual Palm Tree Pruning Taking Place Around Coronado

Less than 1 min.
City of Coronado
City of Coronado

Over 3,000 palm trees in the public right of way and parks are being pruned as part of the City of Coronado’s annual palm trimming program. Removing the dead fronds, flower stalks, and fruit helps maintain the trees’ health and reduces safety hazards.

The contractor is working street by street, and at times “No Parking” signs may appear on short notice on your street when the crews advance ahead of their schedule. The city appreciates your assistance in moving your vehicle to enable the crews to safely complete their trimming. The palm tree pruning schedule is available on the city website and the work is expected to run through January.



City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttps://www.coronado.ca.us/
A small beach community with an island feel. Incorporated in 1890, Coronado has a rich history and exceptional community assets in a village atmosphere.

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2023

Community News

Draft Plan Outlines Where Coronado Could Add 912 Additional Housing Units

Community News

Coronado Democratic Club Welcomes Lorraine Esgate as Keynote Speaker – Oct. 14

Community News

San Diego Congressional Delegation Seeks Explanation for Wastewater Treatment Plant’s Deterioration

City of Coronado

Orange Avenue Banner Program “Celebrating Coronado Artists” Applications Available for Spring 2024 – Due Jan. 15

Community News

CHA to Hold a Community Collecting Day: African American History – Oct. 13

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Coronado Closes City Beaches Due to Tropical Storm Hilary

Community News

City Prepares for Hilary’s Wind & Rain and Concert in the Park Canceled for Aug. 20

Community News

Cays Park Master Plan Design Workshop – Sept. 12

Business

Orange Ave Lane Closures for Villa Capri Remodel

City of Coronado

City of Coronado Christens New Public Safety Vessel to Patrol Glorietta Bay

Community News

Christening Ceremony for New Coronado Public Safety Vessel – June 20

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2023