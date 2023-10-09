Annual Palm Tree Pruning Taking Place Around Coronado

Over 3,000 palm trees in the public right of way and parks are being pruned as part of the City of Coronado’s annual palm trimming program. Removing the dead fronds, flower stalks, and fruit helps maintain the trees’ health and reduces safety hazards.

The contractor is working street by street, and at times “No Parking” signs may appear on short notice on your street when the crews advance ahead of their schedule. The city appreciates your assistance in moving your vehicle to enable the crews to safely complete their trimming. The palm tree pruning schedule is available on the city website and the work is expected to run through January.





