Mercedes Garcia Witherspoon (1928-2024)

Mercedes Garcia Witherspoon

September 24, 1928 – May 20, 2024

Mercedes died peacefully on the afternoon of May 20 surrounded by her two daughters, son-in-law, and favorite caretaker. Mercedes was married to John Witherspoon for 67 years before his death in 2017. Although John’s career required that the young family move cities fairly often, Mercedes ensured her beloved daughters thrived in new schools and created new friendships. In another era, in addition to full-time mothering and homemaking, Mercedes would likely have chosen a professional career. As her daughters became adults, she enjoyed a successful tenure as the Executive Director of the Radio Reading Service for the Blind at KPBS. After retirement, John and Mercedes traveled extensively and enjoyed an active social life at the Coronado Yacht Club. They were doting, loving grandparents to their two grandsons. Mercedes loved her family fiercely. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Submitted by the family






