Monday, October 21, 2024
Obituaries

Mercedes Garcia Witherspoon (1928-2024)

Less than 1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Mercedes Garcia Witherspoon

Mercedes Garcia Witherspoon
September 24, 1928 – May 20, 2024

Mercedes died peacefully on the afternoon of May 20 surrounded by her two daughters, son-in-law, and favorite caretaker. Mercedes was married to John Witherspoon for 67 years before his death in 2017. Although John’s career required that the young family move cities fairly often, Mercedes ensured her beloved daughters thrived in new schools and created new friendships. In another era, in addition to full-time mothering and homemaking, Mercedes would likely have chosen a professional career. As her daughters became adults, she enjoyed a successful tenure as the Executive Director of the Radio Reading Service for the Blind at KPBS. After retirement, John and Mercedes traveled extensively and enjoyed an active social life at the Coronado Yacht Club. They were doting, loving grandparents to their two grandsons. Mercedes loved her family fiercely. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Submitted by the family



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Obituaries

David Earl Johnson (1939-2024)

Obituaries

Walt Thulin (1929-2024)

Obituaries

Dorothy “Dodo” Stanley (1933-2024)

Obituaries

Peter Joseph Valentino (1934-2024)

Obituaries

Joanne Lydia Horvath (1935-2024)

Obituaries

Phyllis McCampbell (1935-2024)

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Entertainment

Coronado Island Film Festival Announces 2024 Program Slate

Letters to the Editor

Council Action on Cays Park

People

Homecoming 2024 Events; Meet the 2024 CHS Homecoming Court

Education

Coronado Schools Awarded $1.25 Million Computer Science Grant From Department of Defense

History

Obituary and Interment: The Death and Disposition of Irving J. Gill

Letters to the Editor

Just The Facts: Cays Park

More Local News

Matthew McConaughey and Son Train at Coronado Tennis Center

People

CUSD Tightens Safety Protocols After Seven-Year-Old Girl Walks Out of Village Elementary, Almost Makes it to Coronado Bridge

Education

USS Theodore Roosevelt Returns After 9-Month Deployment

Military

CHS Girls Volleyball Dominates with 19th Consecutive Win

Sports

Carjacker Sentenced in Navy Sailor’s Death

Crime

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Matthew McConaughey and Son Train at Coronado Tennis Center