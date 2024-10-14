Coronado Island Film Festival Announces 2024 Program Slate

The Coronado Island Film Festival (CIFF) is kicking off its ninth season November 6-10, 2024 with a curated a slate of immersive programming including studio and independent films, engaging panels, parties, and the premiere gala event, the Leonard Maltin Industry Tribute Awards Gala, returning to the iconic and newly restored Crown Room at Hotel del Coronado.

Opening Night, Centerpiece, Closing Night

You can join filmmakers, industry executives and entertainment leaders at the five-day festival and catch one of the red carpet films and San Diego premieres including the Opening Night film, “Unstoppable,” from Amazon MGM Studios. This heartfelt sports drama starring Jharrel Jerome, Jennifer Lopez, Don Cheadle, and Bobby Cannavale, tells the story of a college wrestler who, despite having one leg and facing adversity, dreams of going pro.

The Centerpiece Feature, “A Real Pain” from Searchlight Pictures following the studio’s bidding war at Sundance to acquire the film, is a comedy-drama about mismatched cousins reuniting for a tour through Poland to honor their beloved grandmother. The film stars Jesse Eisenberg, Kieran Culkin, Will Sharpe, and Jennifer Grey. This year’s Spotlight film, “Flow,” is an animated adventure fantasy film that was selected as the Latvian entry for Best International Feature Film at the 97th Academy Awards.

The Studio Closing Night film, “The Seed of the Sacred Fig,” is about a judge grappling with paranoia amid political unrest in Tehran. When his gun vanishes, he suspects his wife and daughters, imposing draconian measures that strain family ties as societal rules crumble. CIFF’s other featured Closing Night film is a special screening of “The Wizard of Oz,” hosted in celebration of its 85th anniversary at the The Del with a reception ahead of the screening.

Culinary Cinema Series

This year’s Culinary Cinema Series will be held in partnership with the San Diego Food + Wine Festival. The series kicks off with “Fish & Men,” a documentary feature that exposes the high cost of cheap fish by revealing how consumer demand drives the global seafood economy threatening local fishing communities and public health. One of the chefs featured in the film, Michelin starred chef Michael Cimarusti, will participate in a post screening panel and food demo.

A special screening of “Wild Hope: Mission Impossible” will be held, which tells the inspiring story of “wacky genius” Pat Brown, the inventor of the Impossible Burger. Brown will attend the screening and post-reception featuring vegetarian tastings.

“Buddha Jumps Over the Wall” is a film about Chef David Yárnoz and his high-end restaurants in the North of Spain and Taiwan and the post pandemic problems he faced to bring Spanish cuisine to the other side of the world where local chef, Kai Ho, tirelessly searches for influences to combine the produce of his land. The film will be held followed by a reception.

Lastly, CIFF will host the world premiere of “Marcella,” the first documentary about the remarkable life of Marcella Hazan who was a pillar of resilience as she overcame early life challenges to eventually become the “Godmother of Italian cooking.” The film’s Emmy and Peabody-award winning Director Peter Miller, Producer Renée Frigo, and Executive Producer Chef Art Smith will be in attendance and on a panel following the film. Chef Art Smith is the co-owner of six restaurants, is a two-time James Beard award winner, NYT best-selling cookbook author, and cooks for the world’s most famous celebrities, having worked as personal chef to Oprah Winfrey for ten years.

Documentaries

CIFF will feature an outstanding selection of documentaries including “Sugarcane” from NatGeo. A stunning tribute to the resilience of Native people and their way of life, the debut feature documentary from Julian Brave NoiseCat and Emily Kassie is an epic cinematic portrait of a community during a moment of international reckoning. CIFF will also feature the West Coast premiere of “Water Brother,” a feature documentary that follows the life of Sid Abbruzzi, an East Coast legend and culture icon. The film features interviews with Tony Hawk, Shepard Fairey, and other giants of the surf and skate world and takes the audience on a captivating journey through the history of surfing and skating; from 1960s Newport, to Santa Cruz, Cocoa Beach, South Africa’s Jeffrey’s Bay, and beyond.

A special documentary short that follows the Pacific Beach-based band, Saint Luna, produced by CIFF in partnership with Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival, will have its world premiere during the festival followed by a special performance and party featuring Saint Luna and local music industry leaders.

A nod to Veterans Day, CIFF will host a special Military Track featuring “Rohna Classified,” a shocking WWII documentary that uncovers classified documents confirming that the large number of casualties in a secret attack that remains the greatest loss of life at sea in the history of US war, was due to non-functioning lifeboats and inadequate lifebelts worn by the soldiers. “The Atomic Rocketeer” is another featured documentary on Operation Paperclip and early V-2 Rocket Development at White Sands, New Mexico.

Notable independent films screening and San Diego premieres include: “Saltwaterx,” “The Strangers’ Case,” “Breakup Season,” “I Hope This Helps!,” “Stampila,” and “Here’s Yianni!,” among others.

Shorts

CIFF will host their annual ShortsFest at The Del, featuring 12 creative, provocative and entertaining shorts tracks. ShortsFest kicks off on Thursday morning with “No Place Like Home: Local Shorts” from local filmmakers and/or film subjects.

Schedule & Tickets

To view the full schedule and for more information on this year’s programing slate including panels, parties, and special engagements, please visit the festival website at www.festival.coronadofilm.com.

The All-inclusive Emerald Badge is on sale and is recommended as the best way to enjoy all the festival offers. Early reservations for badge holders is open now, as well as individual tickets for the Leonard Maltin Industry Tribute Gala. Ticket prices range from $15 – $395.





