Thursday, June 27, 2024
Community News

City of Coronado Free Summer Shuttle Bus Service Starts July 1

1 min.
City of Coronado
City of Coronado

The City of Coronado’s 2024 Free Summer Shuttle bus program will begin service on Monday, July 1 starting with a kickoff event at 9 am in Spreckels Park. The event is open to the public. After the kick-off ceremony, the community is invited to take a ride.

The Summer Shuttle provides free rides for residents and visitors alike in Coronado during the summer months. Four brightly colored San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) buses will run along the existing 904 bus route around the Village area of Coronado seven days a week. The buses operate in 15-minute intervals from 9 am to 8 pm.

This year’s Summer Shuttle service will run between July 1 and Labor Day (September 2). The Free Summer Shuttle will also provide service on July 4 to the Cays community. The Summer Shuttle service to the Cays community on July 4 will run from 7:30 am to 11 pm in 30-minute intervals from the northeast corner of Coronado Cays and Grand Caribe to the southerly corner of Avenue De Las Arenas and Silver Strand Boulevard.

The Summer Shuttle program is operated by MTS and is funded by the City of Coronado, and through a community partnership with Discover Coronado, who has underwritten the cost to design and install the colorful exterior wrappings on the shuttle buses since the inception of the Summer Shuttle program. The City has offered the free service since 2013 to reduce the number of vehicles driving around town during Coronado’s busy summer season.

The public can find more information and the MTS bus route and map on the City’s ProjectCoronado.org website.

 



City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttps://www.coronado.ca.us/
A small beach community with an island feel. Incorporated in 1890, Coronado has a rich history and exceptional community assets in a village atmosphere.

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Down on the Farm at the New Crown City Camp

Community News

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report – June 13-19, 2024

Community News

KMAC Foundation Sailing Training – June 29

Community News

Coronado High School All-Class Reunion – July 3

Community News

Sharp Coronado Hospital: Living with Parkinson’s – July 18

Community News

The League of Wives Memorial ~ A Beautiful Tribute to Courageous Women

MORE FROM AUTHOR

City of Coronado

Housing Element Update Public Hearing – Oct. 17

Community News

Annual Palm Tree Pruning Taking Place Around Coronado

City of Coronado

Cays Park Master Plan Community Meetings – Sept. 27 & Oct. 5

Community News

Recreation Fee Study Public Meeting – Aug. 24

Community News

Coronado Closes City Beaches Due to Tropical Storm Hilary

Community News

City Prepares for Hilary’s Wind & Rain and Concert in the Park Canceled for Aug. 20

More Local News

The Coronado Ferry Will Cost $9 Per Ride Starting June 28

News

County Will Study Sewage Crisis’ Health Impacts; Peters Requests More Money for IBWC

News

Hollister Pump Station Spills Again; County Will Vote on Program Tracking Sewage Impacts

News

CUSD Update: Budget Deficit Looms as Board Approves 2.5% Pay Increase for Superintendent; Teachers Ask for 10%

Education

Mark Warner Announces Candidacy for Coronado City Council

Letters to the Editor

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

L’Orangerie: New French Restaurant Opens at Coronado Historical Association Museum