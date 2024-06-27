City of Coronado Free Summer Shuttle Bus Service Starts July 1

The City of Coronado’s 2024 Free Summer Shuttle bus program will begin service on Monday, July 1 starting with a kickoff event at 9 am in Spreckels Park. The event is open to the public. After the kick-off ceremony, the community is invited to take a ride.

The Summer Shuttle provides free rides for residents and visitors alike in Coronado during the summer months. Four brightly colored San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) buses will run along the existing 904 bus route around the Village area of Coronado seven days a week. The buses operate in 15-minute intervals from 9 am to 8 pm.

This year’s Summer Shuttle service will run between July 1 and Labor Day (September 2). The Free Summer Shuttle will also provide service on July 4 to the Cays community. The Summer Shuttle service to the Cays community on July 4 will run from 7:30 am to 11 pm in 30-minute intervals from the northeast corner of Coronado Cays and Grand Caribe to the southerly corner of Avenue De Las Arenas and Silver Strand Boulevard.

The Summer Shuttle program is operated by MTS and is funded by the City of Coronado, and through a community partnership with Discover Coronado, who has underwritten the cost to design and install the colorful exterior wrappings on the shuttle buses since the inception of the Summer Shuttle program. The City has offered the free service since 2013 to reduce the number of vehicles driving around town during Coronado’s busy summer season.

The public can find more information and the MTS bus route and map on the City’s ProjectCoronado.org website.





