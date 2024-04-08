Monday, April 8, 2024
Provide Feedback on Cays Park Design – Apr. 18

City of Coronado
City of Coronado

Cays Park Master Plan Update

This City is excited to share the Cays Park Preferred Design Option and we want to hear from you! With community and City Council feedback, the Schmidt Design Team refined the four initial park concepts into one design. This new concept envisions a larger and enclosed dog park, an active multi-use field area, a pocket park, a sunset sky deck, and nature trails throughout Cays Park.

Please join us at the Parks and Recreation Commission on Thursday, April 18 at 3:30 pm in the Council Chambers for the next opportunity to provide your feedback. Residents can also review the park design and share their thoughts on the project website. We appreciate your support and look forward to your engagement. If you are unable to attend in person, please provide your feedback online at www.coronado.ca.us/cayspark line or email at [email protected].

 

December 5, 2023 City Council Discussion:

 



