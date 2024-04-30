Coronado Crime Report: DUI While on Probation (4/20-4/26)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and 7th Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and C Avenue

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Glorietta Plaza

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Coronado Bay Road

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 2nd Street and Alameda Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Glorietta Plaza

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 6th Street and Pomona Avenue

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Arrests:

4/20/2024: Resisting an Executive Officer and Vandalism – Felony on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza

25 year old male

4/20/2024: Battery Against a Police Officer – Misdemeanor on Orange Avenue and 9th Street

51 year old male

4/23/2024: Driving While License Suspended and Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol While on Probation – Misdemeanor on 900 block of 2nd Street

32 year old male

4/25/2024: Driving While License Suspended and Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 700 block of Orange Avenue and C Avenue

21 year old male





