Crime

Coronado Crime Report: DUI While on Probation (4/20-4/26)

Bella Villarin
The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and 7th Street
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and C Avenue
Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Glorietta Plaza
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Coronado Bay Road
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 2nd Street and Alameda Boulevard
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Glorietta Plaza
No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 6th Street and Pomona Avenue
Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.

Arrests:

4/20/2024: Resisting an Executive Officer and Vandalism – Felony on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza
25 year old male

4/20/2024: Battery Against a Police Officer – Misdemeanor on Orange Avenue and 9th Street
51 year old male

4/23/2024: Driving While License Suspended and Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol While on Probation – Misdemeanor on 900 block of 2nd Street
32 year old male

4/25/2024: Driving While License Suspended and Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 700 block of Orange Avenue and C Avenue
21 year old male



