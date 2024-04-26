Friday, April 26, 2024
Community News

Get A Fresh View of Contemporary Art – May 17

Less than 1 min.
City of Coronado
City of Coronado

Staff members from the Institute of Contemporary Art will present “Seeing Contemporary Art with Fresh Insight” on Friday, May 17 in the Coronado Community Center’s Nautilus Room. Discover public art created by San Diego artists in this compelling presentation.

See and hear about art in San Diego’s public spaces and ways of seeing well beyond first impressions. Attendees will learn how to engage with the art they see to deepen their visual experience. The artworks serve as a rich sampling of the art and design in the San Diego/Tijuana area. The two cities jointly share the World Design Organization’s designation as World Design Capital for 2024.This free one-hour presentation will start at 11:30 a.m. An RSVP is encouraged but not required. Reserve a seat by going online to www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, calling 619-522-7343, or visiting the Community Center’s front desk at 1845 Strand Way.

 



City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Throwback Thursday: Affordable Condos in Coronado in 1996 (video)

Community News

102nd Annual Coronado Flower Show Blooms with Tradition and Glee

Community News

CCYC Nautical Swap Meet & Open House – May 11

Community News

Coronado Flower Show 1922 Club: Underwater Playground Delights Guests at Ocean Electric

Community News

It’s Just a Drill, San Diego Bay Mass Rescue Exercise to be Held on April 24

Community News

Poker Night at Coronado VFW to Support Girls Lacrosse – Apr. 27

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Get The Right Tools For Understanding Long Term Care – Apr. 18

Community News

Jr. Musical Theater Spring Productions

Community News

Parent and Toddler Cheer Class at Glorietta Bay Park

Community News

Want A Fun Summer Job? Become a Day Camp Counselor

Travel

Armchair Travel to New England – Apr. 17

Community News

Long-Term Care Options Presentation – Apr. 18

More Local News

Busy Week for Coronado Track and Field Team Racking Up Wins

Sports

Memorial Honoring Fallen SEALs Highlights Integrity, Courage and Selflessness

Military

CUSD Teachers of the Year Recognized; New School Calendar Approved and More Layoffs

Education

In A Compromise, City Council Scales Back New Restrictions on Beach Fires

City of Coronado

Polluted Tijuana River Named Nation’s 9th Most Endangered

News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Rita Wadleigh (1937-2024)