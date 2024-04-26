Get A Fresh View of Contemporary Art – May 17

Staff members from the Institute of Contemporary Art will present “Seeing Contemporary Art with Fresh Insight” on Friday, May 17 in the Coronado Community Center’s Nautilus Room. Discover public art created by San Diego artists in this compelling presentation.

See and hear about art in San Diego’s public spaces and ways of seeing well beyond first impressions. Attendees will learn how to engage with the art they see to deepen their visual experience. The artworks serve as a rich sampling of the art and design in the San Diego/Tijuana area. The two cities jointly share the World Design Organization’s designation as World Design Capital for 2024. This free one-hour presentation will start at 11:30 a.m. An RSVP is encouraged but not required. Reserve a seat by going online to www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, calling 619-522-7343, or visiting the Community Center’s front desk at 1845 Strand Way.





