Library Winn Room Renovations, Subcommittee Meeting – May 16

The City Council is engaging the public in discussions on potential renovations to the Winn Room and community input is an important part of the process. Provide input at the meetings in person or via email at [email protected].

The Winn Room at the Coronado Public Library is an important meeting and event space that is heavily used by many community organizations and residents throughout the year. Originally constructed in 1973, the Winn Room has undergone only minimal renovations over the years. Community groups and others using the space have voiced concerns the room is outdated; requires audiovisual and information technology upgrades; improved lighting and acoustics; and should be enlarged to accommodate more occupants for larger events. Additionally, the electrical and acoustical components, restrooms, and roof are in need of repair and updates. Current seating capacity is 135 people within 1,680 SF of programmable space.

Upcoming 2024 Winn Room Subcommittee Meetings

Thursday, May 16 at 3 pm: City Hall Council Chamber, 1825 Strand Way

Thursday, June 6 at 3 pm: Library Winn Room, 640 Orange Avenue

