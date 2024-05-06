Monday, May 6, 2024
Community News

Library Winn Room Renovations, Subcommittee Meeting – May 16

Less than 1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Winn Room, Coronado Public Library
Winn Room, Coronado Public Library (The Coronado Times)

The City Council is engaging the public in discussions on potential renovations to the Winn Room and community input is an important part of the process. Provide input at the meetings in person or via email at [email protected].

The Winn Room at the Coronado Public Library is an important meeting and event space that is heavily used by many community organizations and residents throughout the year. Originally constructed in 1973, the Winn Room has undergone only minimal renovations over the years. Community groups and others using the space have voiced concerns the room is outdated; requires audiovisual and information technology upgrades; improved lighting and acoustics; and should be enlarged to accommodate more occupants for larger events. Additionally, the electrical and acoustical components, restrooms, and roof are in need of repair and updates. Current seating capacity is 135 people within 1,680 SF of programmable space.

Upcoming 2024 Winn Room Subcommittee Meetings

  • Thursday, May 16 at 3 pm: City Hall Council Chamber, 1825 Strand Way
  • Thursday, June 6 at 3 pm: Library Winn Room, 640 Orange Avenue

For background information and more details, visit

PROJECT CORONADO



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Bulky Trash Pick-Up Spring Community Cleanup – May 13-17

Community News

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report – Apr. 25-May 1, 2024

Community News

Free Screening of Documentary Film “God & Country” – May 19

Community News

Coronado Art & Wine Festival Paints the Town Happy!

Community News

“Bike Anywhere Day” Coronado Pit Stops – May 16

Community News

Safe Harbor Coronado Kicks Off Mental Health Awareness Month with Health and Wellness Fair

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Free Screening of Documentary Film “God & Country” – May 19

Community News

“Bike Anywhere Day” Coronado Pit Stops – May 16

City of Coronado

Provide Feedback on Cays Park Design – May 6

Entertainment

Don’t Miss the Coronado Art & Wine Festival on Saturday, May 11

Education

Coronado High Senior Rafael Roos Earns State Seal of Biliteracy in Dutch

Education

Coronado Unified Transitional Kindergarten Program Expands To Full Day – Open House May 2

More Local News

Businesses Say They’re Losing Money Due to Sewage Crisis

News

Relax and Enjoy the Bay on a Duffy Boat Coronado Cruise  

Business

Calypso Cafe Offers Delicious Food and Expanded Hours in Coronado Cays

Dining

Coronado Will Consider a Plastic Reduction Ordinance

City of Coronado

How Past Discriminatory Real Estate Practices Have Impacted Coronado

History

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Bulky Trash Pick-Up Spring Community Cleanup – May 13-17